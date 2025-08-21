It’s About To Be The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With Christmas Season Coming To Hallmark… Except For The Layoffs
Well this puts a damper on the impending holiday fun.
There’s no doubt that the months leading up to Christmas are the most exciting time to be a Hallmark fan. Dozens of original movies are set to hit the upcoming Hallmark movie list, providing holiday cheer from October through December. We already know a bunch of the great titles coming to the 2025 Christmas movie schedule, but some people connected to Hallmark may not be feeling the spirit, as the network has enacted layoffs.
It’s definitely not the most wonderful time of the year for the 30 employees whose jobs were eliminated August 20. A spokesperson for Hallmark released a statement about the layoffs, which said, per Deadline:
While most of the eliminated positions were not specified, the layoffs impacted at least one executive — Jimmy Holcomb, Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Production. The move comes just weeks after former programming exec Michelle Vicary — who helped establish Hallmark Channel and its mystery and drama channels, as well as popular series like When Calls the Heart — was rehired after three years as the head of programming for all of Hallmark’s content platforms.
In other changes, the network’s headquarters are also relocating from Studio City to Burbank, and in May, Hallmark ended its streaming partnership with Peacock, which allowed those with a Peacock subscription to access some of the movies and TV series. The network also seems to be leaning into its reality TV era, which some fans have mixed feelings about.
Layoffs are certainly never fun to read about, but hopefully this news won’t put too much of a damper on what’s still to come on the 2025 TV schedule. Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert has a couple of movies in the works for later this year — Haul Out the Halloween, which is the third movie in her Haul Out series, and She’s Making a List alongside Andrew Walker.
We’ve also got another Holiday Touchdown movie coming — this one celebrating the Buffalo Bills — and we’re reportedly getting a third Three Wise Men flick as well.
Hallmark announced it’s also trying something new this holiday season with a Christmas-themed limited series. The book-to-screen adaptation The Twelve Dates of Christmas will star Parenthood’s Mae Whitman, Battlestar Galactica’s Mary McDonnell and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’s Jane Seymour.
Lots of changes are happening at Hallmark, and unfortunately that meant the loss of 30 jobs. Hopefully that won’t have a negative impact on the Countdown to Christmas and other holiday programming. Keep an eye out for this season’s schedule, which should be coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
