Sarah Hyland Dropped Sweet Throwback Photos On Her 3rd Anniversary To Wells Adams (And Shared One Of The Downsides To Working In Hollywood)

Wells Adams may not have found love on The Bachelorette when he made his TV debut in 2016, but the fame he got from the reality dating show led to something even better — meeting Sarah Hyland. The Modern Family star shared some throwback photos in celebration of her and Adams’ third wedding anniversary, and her caption reveals one of the downsides to being a working couple in Hollywood.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot on August 20, 2022 (after years of delays), at what was effectively a Modern Family reunion, and the actress shared a couple of images from their happy day to Instagram:

She included a sweet caption to her Bachelor in Paradise bartender husband, but there was a somewhat disappointing revelation in her message as she wrote:

3rd anniversary in a row not being spent together, but jokes on you [Wells Adams], you’re stuck with me. For life. Even when I involuntarily walk like this at weddings… Like… you have to pay lawyers to leave me 😈 Happy anniversary loml. I’m so lucky to call you my husband and I love you to Pluto & Back Xx

I guess that’s a definite downside to having careers that involve inflexible filming schedules and lots of travel.

It’s unknown exactly what projects kept the lovebirds apart this year. Wells Adams can be seen serving up drinks and calling out douche-baggery on Bachelor in Paradise, whose 10th season is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Sarah Hyland, meanwhile, wrapped up her latest Broadway role — Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby — in June.

She wasn’t alone in marking the three-year milestone. Wells Adams also shared a slideshow of cute photos and videos from their adventures together, writing:

Happy 3rd anniversary my darling. It is you I’ve loved all these years.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams started dating in 2017 after The Bachelor superfan slid into Adams’ DMs. They got engaged two years later in the summer of 2019 and planned to get married the next year. However, we all know how 2020 went, and the date was ultimately pushed back twice to ensure that they could safely celebrate their union with friends and family.

It was worth the wait for the former radio DJ, who once said on Bachelor in Paradise that he’d known he was going to marry Sarah Hyland since the first night the two hung out. He says she’s his “perfect person,” and I love seeing the sweet (and often funny) things these two have to say about each other.

Three years after “I do,” I think their love story is just as sweet, if not sweeter, than anything else we’ve seen come out of Bachelor Nation, but hopefully one of these years they’ll get to spend their day together!

Speaking of The Bachelor franchise, tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays to see Wells Adams serving up drinks and cynical commentary on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, with episodes streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.