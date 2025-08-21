We Know You Needed To Know, So Why Doesn't Superman Have An Accent Like The Kents In His DCU Movie?
James Gunn explained why Clark Kent doesn't have an accent in Superman.
The comic book genre continues to dominate pop culture, and we were recently treated to a new shared universe thanks to DC co-CEO James Gunn. The DCU is here, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. The first movie installment is Gunn's Superman, and the director/producer recently revealed why his Clark Kent doesn't have an accent like his parents.
Superman's cast was led by David Corenswet, who brought hope and heart to his role as the Man of Steel. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are still dissecting every frame of the blockbuster, especially since it's available to watch from homes. Over on Threads Gunn was asked about the hero's lack of an accent, to which he responded:
This man really thought of everything. Gunn served as director, writer, and producer on Superman, so he was seemingly involved in every part of the movie's production. As such, he's got answers for everything... including Clark Kent's lack of a Kansas accent.
Per the filmmaker himself, Clark Kent's accent faded with time as he left Smallville and started traveling the world. Although now I wish we'd get a flashback to see what he used to sound like as a young man in Kansas. Maybe in an upcoming DC movie.
Superman performed well at the box office, and is the sole movie installment in the burgeoning DCU, which has also released two shows for those with a Max subscription. Gunn isn't directing every project, but is the overall architect of the shared universe as a whole.
David Corenswet's title character from Superman is already standing in stark juxtaposition to Henry Cavill's tenure as Clark Kent in Zack Snyder's movies. Gunn brought color, comedy, and (above all) hope to the DC hero, and it should be fascinating to see where he takes the Man of Steel next.
The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl, which should further expand the story of Kryptonians on earth. Milly Alcock's cameo in Superman showed how different she is from her cousin... as well as the true owner of Krypto. Corenswet isn't currently expected to appear in the Supergirl movie, but considering how many surprise were in the first DCU flick it seems like just about anything is possible.
Superman is still in theaters now and Supergirl will follow suit on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. DC fans who can't wait for new content can tune into Season 2 of Peacemaker on HBO Max starting today.
