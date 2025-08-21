'And Then There Were Three': Millie Bobbie Brown And Jake Bongiovi Are Parents, As She Announced Adoption Of Their Child With Sweet Post

A lot of exciting things are happening for Millie Bobby Brown professionally, as fans wait not-so-patiently for the release of Stranger Things Season 5 on the 2025 Netflix schedule. It turns out, however, that the events in her personal life may be even more exciting, as she just announced that she and husband Jake Bongiovi are new parents.

More than a year after the Enola Holmes star tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi’s son, the young couple has revealed they are a family of three. The announcement of the adoption came via Instagram, as Millie Bobby Brown posted:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

No details about their daughter were released, including her name or a photo, so we might assume that she’ll follow in the footsteps of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and other celebrities in not posting public pics of their children’s faces. In fact, her post seems to indicate just that, as she wrote:

This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, who opened up years ago about her reasons for cutting back on social media, is keeping things so private that the comments on her post were even disabled, denying fellow celebrities and adoring fans alike the opportunity to congratulate mom and dad on their new addition.

The Stranger Things star and Jake Bongiovi, 23, have been dating since 2020. They got engaged after three years when Millie Bobby Brown was 19 years old and Bongiovi was 20. So, of course, the Internet flipped out about it after seeing the Eleven actress grow up in front of their eyes.

As private as the actress can be, she did give fans a peek into her life as a newlywed with a New Year’s Eve post that showed her gorgeous vintage wedding dress, some fun karaoke in a different white gown and an image of her and Jake Bongiovi with their arms around each other as they watched a personal fireworks show during their wedding festivities.

The new baby announcement just adds to what is already a pretty exciting era for MBB. In addition to Stranger Things’ final chapter hitting the 2025 TV schedule in November (which you’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch), she’s also been hard at work on Enola Holmes 3, which is supposedly very different from the first two movies (but for a good reason). That movie is set for release on the 2026 movie calendar and will also be available on Netflix.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, of all the things she’s been a part of over the past year or so, one would have to imagine the adoption of their new baby girl is the highlight. Congratulations to the new parents!