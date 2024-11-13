After An iCarly Revival Follow-Up Was Teased By Miranda Cosgrove, Fans Had So Many Thoughts

Even though there are a lot of shows ending and canceled in 2024 , there is still one axed show from 2023 that I can’t stop thinking about. I'm talking about the iCarly revival, which ran for three seasons on Paramount+ before the streamer pulled the plug on it. As devastating at that was, it was made worse by the fact that the show ended with an unresolved cliffhanger involving Carly and Spencer’s mother. Now, though, Miranda Cosgrove is teasing a follow-up, and the fans are sharing their thoughts.

Since iCarly 's cancellation , its lead actress has been optimistic about the prospect of a wrap-up project of some sort, like a movie. Earlier this year, Miranda Cosgrove shared ideas regarding how the show could return and resolve the cliffhanger. By July, Cosgrove said she was “pretty sure” it was going to happen. And, just this week, she appeared on The Talk and shared a truly exciting update:

So I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet, but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited, because we have something in the works. … We actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re gonna wrap that up.

As of this writing, the production has not been officially announced by Paramount+ or Nickelodeon, though it's exciting to hear that something is on the way! Not only does the cliffhanger need to be resolved, but fans simply want to keep seeing their favorite characters return and receive a proper send-off -- as was the case with the OG show. Regardless of if, when, and how it happens, a number of franchise devotees are looking forward to the possibility of a follow-up, including X user ethxxxxn:

i leave for like 5 minutes and find out that iCarly has been saved pic.twitter.com/xTzg5BeI8fNovember 13, 2024

It should be said that there's still the possibility that nothing could even come from this and that plans could change. However, as a fan, I'm keeping the faith! Considering Miranda Cosgrove confident tone when sharing the news, that seemed to be enough for StruckByStories to get hyped:

OH MY GOD ICARLY IS COMING BACK 😱 #SaveiCarly https://t.co/PhBSv4W8hp pic.twitter.com/cUD9Mw7li5November 12, 2024

If a revival were to happen, that would mean that fans will likely get their long-awaited glimpse of Carly and Spencer’s mother. She was never mentioned on the original show so, naturally, viewers assumed that she died when the two were younger. During the revival, though, Carly admitted that their mom left their father when they were little, which also makes sense as to why she was never brought up.

On top of that plot point, iCarly finally paired up Carly and Freddie , as the longtime friends officially became a couple. I need to see more of that, and I'm not the only one. Check out other reactions to the news below:

Trying not to get my hopes up too much, but this is so exciting~! 👏😍💖 - @dramallamas2

If this DOES happen, I really want them to do their hardest to keep the casting of her mom a secret, I want to GASP while I’m watching that screen - @ShypotleScreams

My 'we just saved icarly' era! 😱 - @StruckByStories

Look out world. iCarly is back! - @ShaySiblings

While it's unclear if an iCarly production will definitely happen in the future, it's evident that the fans still want more. It might be a while until it’s officially announced, assuming it does get the greenlight. On that note, keep thinking positively, fellow fans! In the meantime, stream the revival and the OG series using a Paramount+ subscription .