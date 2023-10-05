After iCarly Was Canceled By Paramount+, The Writers Reacted With A Heartfelt Statement

It’s sadly time for Carly and Freddie to turn off the camera, and say goodbye to iCarly . The reboot of the Nickelodeon fan-favorite airred Season 3 on the 2023 TV schedule , and it came to a close this summer. Not long after the finale dropped, Paramount+ announced its cancellation. Now, because the WGA writers' strike is over, the writers from the show shared a heartfelt statement about iCarly, reflecting on how much they loved it and how sad they are that they have to leave the series behind.

Following the news that iCarly wouldn’t return for a fourth season, despite the bombshell cliffhanger about Carly’s mom in the finale, the writers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Through the @iCarlyWriters account, they posted this heartfelt statement:

It was truly such an incredible experience working on this show. Thank you all so much for your support and enthusiasm. I’m gonna miss saying ‘Oh the fans are gonna lose their minds!’ almost as much as I will miss working with such hilarious and kind people. 💜💜💜

Fans really did lose their minds after various gigantic moments on the show, especially those who have been with it since the Nickelodeon days. When Freddie and Carly finally got together , there was a big celebration on social media from folks who had been waiting over a decade for the characters to get together. On top of that, the Season 3 finale ended with Carly and Freddie almost getting married. However they didn’t exchange their vows because her mother, who we’ve never actually met or seen, showed up. Talk about a wild way to end the season, and a frustrating note to leave the series on.

This is obviously a disappointing cancellation for the writers, the team behind the show, and fans. Many of us have watched Miranda Cosgrove grow up on iCarly , and seeing her alongside other original cast members in this reboot was so fun and nostalgic. It took a lot of talks and work to get the Carly actress to say yes to the reboot , and it’s a bummer that the grown up version of this classic was canceled after three seasons.

Along with the writers and fans reacting to the sad news – the actors haven’t said anything about it because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike – iCarly’s showrunner, Ali Schouten-Seeks, posted a response to the tweet from the writers. It was very sweet, check it out:

Best job I’ve ever had. Let’s do it again in another 10 years?

While it’s such sad news, it’s nice to see that the creative team has such positive feelings about the show. Maybe we’ll get another reboot in ten years, like Schouten-Seeks pitched, but for now, at least we got three fun seasons of iCarly.