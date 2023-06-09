iCarly Finally Did Something That OG Fans Have Been Waiting Over A Decade For, And I'm Dead

Big, big spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of iCarly’s reboot are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on the 2023 TV schedule every Thursday.

One of the first duos I ever shipped was Carly and Freddie on iCarly . I was at the ripe age of 8 when the classic Nickelodeon show premiered, and was pining just as hard as Nathan Kress’ character was for the two friends to become more than just pals. Well, now, over a decade later, the two finally got together and it has me and lots of OG iCarly fans freaking out.

After both Carly and Freddie aggressively friend-zoned each other off and on for about 15 years, Season 3, Episode 3 of the Paramount+ reboot finally saw them act on the feelings they’ve had for a very, very long time. Having the grown-up versions of Carly and Freddie come to the realization that they should be together was mature, goofy and true to character. Simply put: it was perfect.

In the episode, Carly lost all her photos from the last 15 years when “Carly’s Bitchin’ Purple Hardrive” got fried. So, Spencer, Carly and Freddie re-created some of their favorite memories to replace the images. They spent the whole episode trying really hard not to act on their feelings because they didn't want to ruin their friendship, but then at the end, they couldn't help themselves. And they kissed after this adorable exchange:

Freddie: Is this really happening?

Carly: I hope so, it took us long enough.

That’s right my lifelong Carly + Freddie shippers! The thing we’ve been waiting for for over a decade finally happened, for real, in a serious way! I think we’re finally, officially at the beginning of a legit long-term relationship between these two, and I’m dead.

While I’m over the moon about Freddie and Carly finally getting together, Miranda Cosgrove explained why now was the right time to officially make Creddie a thing, telling EW :

It's taken 15 years for them to finally get together. I think that it makes a lot of sense for both of the characters. And if it were real life, I could see it actually taking this long because it feels like every time one of them likes the other, it's not the right moment or it's not for the right reason, and now it finally is.

She also explained that she was thrilled that those of us who have been shipping Creddie for 15 years are finally getting what we always wanted, and couldn’t wait to see their reactions.

Like me, many fans were over the moon about this touching moment, and couldn’t help but point out how long we’ve been waiting. @bluehearts2x was one of these fans as they reposted the heartwarming scene with this fun (and nostalgic) caption:

15 years and it all lead up to this moment 🥹 #creddie #icarly pic.twitter.com/7Um7kjbq4oJune 8, 2023 See more

Other fans also lost their minds over this massive development, tweeting things like:

THIS ONE IS FOR 9 YEAR OLD ME WHO WAS FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE IN THE ICARLY WIKI COMMENTS SECTION FOR CREDDIE - @butterednoodles

Only took them over 10 years 😭 - @infellsss

everyone admitting they’re team creddie now all thanks to the icarly writers’ excellent writing. i have been on this team since i was like 7, i truly love winning #icarly - @carpentersflash

creddie’s abt to be the corniest couple ever & i’m gonna eat up every second #icarly - @nasamillie