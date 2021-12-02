After Jeopardy Hosting Chaos, LeVar Burton Offers Update On Possible Star Trek Return In Picard

LeVar Burton campaigned to take over the role as permanent host of Jeopardy!, but in the end, he moved on to other things . After all the chaos associated with that, some fans may forget the rumors that Burton would return in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, which the actor later shot down . Now, as Picard is in production for Season 3, Burton is once again fielding questions about the possibility of him reprising his role as Geordi La Forge in future episodes.

The actor spoke to Rolling Stone (via TrekMovie.com ) about many things he’s up to, but of course, questions about an appearance by Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: Picard came up. LeVar Burton’s response may not be one that Trek fans will be super excited about, though it does give some facts that can be reassuring if nothing else.

I’m not psychic. Look, I love Star Trek. I love my castmates. Here’s what I will say about Picard: I do believe that whatever else is going on in his life, in the storytelling that they’re engaging in now, he still knows these people. It is certainly feasible, if not plausible that they should show up at some point during this current adventure. We’ll see.

LeVar Burton doesn’t know whether or not he’s going to appear in Star Trek: Picard but reminded anyone curious that it’s likely Picard and Geordi still keep in contact. Of course, keeping in touch may be a little harder for the two in Season 2, as Picard and crew hop back in time in order to set a timeline disturbed by Q’s meddling back on track. Even though rumors created speculation that Burton was a part of the season, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be around for the ride when Season 2 arrives.

CinemaBlend learned earlier this year from LeVar Burton’s former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Gates McFadden that Star Trek: Picard had a plan for Season 2, but a lot of those plans changed due to COVID-19 and production delays. It’s possible that Burton was at one point slated to appear in the upcoming season and plans fell through, but there's no saying unless somebody comes out to confirm or deny.

Patrick Stewart said towards the start of Star Trek: Picard that it was his wish to see the entire principal cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation appear at some point if possible, so LeVar Burton’s thoughts that Geordi and Picard keep in contact aren’t unfounded. The key is finding a way in which to organically bring members of Picard’s old crew into the story, and obviously, working around their busy schedules.

LeVar Burton didn’t land the role as Jeopardy!’s permanent host, but he did get a gig hosting a television game show version of Trivial Pursuit among other gigs . It’s unclear how this gig or any others he has will impact his availability to appear in a future episode of Star Trek: Picard, though given his latest comments, it does feel as though he has enough love for the franchise to try and make it happen if he can. He could also be playing coy and already filmed something for Season 2 or 3, but we can only wait and see if that happened.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere over at Paramount+ in February 2022. This upcoming season should be a great one just because we get to see Q and Picard go at it again, which is always a treat.