After Making Accusations In New Netflix Documentary, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Allegedly Want A Sitdown, But How Does The Royal Family Feel?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the spotlight even more than usual over the last few weeks as the two have shared their feelings about their exit from royal life and spilled other details via their Netflix documentary. The new documentary has already proven quite popular, but Harry & Meghan has been criticized outside the streaming service as well. Now, new reports indicate the couple may want a sitdown with the family, but how do those family members feel?

What Harry And Meghan Are Allegedly Looking For

In reports from outlets as varying as The Mirror and the The Times (opens in new tab), all signs seem to indicate Meghan and Harry would like a "sitdown." Per the latter outlet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to see the two sides come together before the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023 (a date that is coincidentally Archie’s fourth birthday.)

Allegedly if they do sit down with family members, The Duke and Duchess want to talk out the events that played out in Harry & Meghan. Plus, if reports are true, the couple is also upset that Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey apologized to charity boss Ngozi Fulani for racial comments she had previously made. The Times reports “the couple were particularly incensed” about how the latter event played out and supposedly want their own apology after sharing a story about racism affecting Meghan during their infamous Oprah interview. They are allegedly upset because when they’d raised similar concerns they felt “nothing like that was ever done.”

How The Royals Allegedly Feel About This Sitdown

There's a one-word descriptor for how the rest of the family is reportedly feeling about all of this. Following these initial reports, one expert says the family is feeling “baffled” by this desire for a sitdown. Still, according to Shannon Felton Spence (via Fox News ), it could happen. The bigger question is: What’s the point? The royal expert explained:

If all they wanted was an apology, they could have gotten that over a Zoom two years ago. They wanted to use the situation to its full extent to set up their new lives… It’s not that I don’t think a summit will happen, [but] what exactly is it going to change? Nothing. And the royal family has made that clear.

Some sources indicate the family may be waiting for Prince Harry’s book to be released before any decision-making is made. The book, Spare (opens in new tab), is said to be not-so-flattering about Queen Consort Camilla. It is expected to hit shelves on January 10, 2023. A separate report over at The Mirror hedges the Royal Family may be waiting to make decisions about the titles of Harry and Meghan’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, until the new book is out. This is also rumored, but given the website for the family has not been updated to reflect changes since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, there is some evidence for this.

Harry and Meghan are also rumored to be weighing their options regarding whether or not they plan to attend his father’s coronation ceremony. Complicating this situation further, Shannon Felton Spence also believes the family is “refusing to respond” until the couple admits their own part in this ongoing saga, noting:

The Royal Family has made it clear that they are not playing this game. When they didn’t respond [to the docuseries] we saw exactly what their strategy is – fly above the drama. Harry and Meghan will outplay their hand… in the near future, probably with the book.

Prince Harry has spoken about disliking the attention he and his family receive in the past. Plus, given the whirlwind of all of these rumors there is probably nuance and varying feelings among different individuals, but it does seem that with the release of Harry & Meghan there are further tensions to be worked out. For now, the two sides may be at a bit of a standstill.

In the meantime if you're watching from the peanut gallery, Harry & Meghan is currently available streaming with a Netflix subscription. As for Spare, it’s available for pre-order (opens in new tab), and if you just want the latest Royal Family update, stay tuned to CinemaBlend.