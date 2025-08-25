Why MCU Fans Think Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photo Could Explain The Return Of OG Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, on both the silver screen and on TV with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises are extra popular, especially Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies. The fourth movie Brand New Day is currently filming, and a set photo may offer a tease at how OG Hulk comes back in the movie.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, but fans are hyped that upcoming Marvel movie will feature both Jon Bernthal's Punisher and OG Avenger Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. A set photo from Twitter teased that the Inner Demons are going to be included in the blockbuster, which could be away for the original Hulk (rather than Smart Hulk) appearing.

In the comics, the Inner Demons are typically henchman for the villain Mister Negative. That villain has had an interesting tenure on the page and in games, and his power over the Darkforce and Lightforce might be able to mess with Bruce Banner's mind and bring back the original, save version of Hulk. And that could create all sorts of chaos for Tom Holland's Pete Parker.

Considering how many classic villains we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mister Negative seems like a great antagonist to bring into the MCU. And since he also might bring OG Hulk back to the shared universe. Ever since Avengers: Endgame we've been treated to Smart Hulk, but some folks want to see the more dangerous version of the character return.

Fans are definitely sounding off about Mister Negative and his Inner Demons possibly joining the fun of Brand New Day. In the comments of the set photo they shared:

First look at the Inner Demons tank? Bro, this movie’s budget got beef with world peace. - @movies_vault

a demonised hulk rampaging through nyc - @BNsalad

That means Mr. negative might be the next main villain for Spider-Man brand new day. - @AyredinO

Mr. Negative & the Demons confirmed!! - @Just_Drew13

MR NEGATIVE BABYYYYYYY. SPIDEY YOU BETTER LOCK IN - @Kavyansh9807

Clearly there's fan excitement over this character, who still hasn't technically been confirmed as part of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast. But with so many exterior shoots being captured recently, fans are closely monitoring what's been filmed, and what those sequences could mean.

Part of the hype surrounding the next Spider-Man movie is due to the ending of No Way Home. Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget who Peter Parker was... including his friends. So if/when Hulk and Spider-Man come face to face, the big green guy shouldn't have any idea who he is.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about that sooner rather than later.