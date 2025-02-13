Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal Revealed A+ First Look At Calypso, Mr. Grimm And The Skulls, And Now I'm All Revved Up For Season 2

One could argue that The Last of Us Season 2 is the most exciting upcoming video game adaptation hitting the 2025 TV schedule , but for those who prefer their post-apocalypses with more sunlit skies, vehicular action and madcap humor, the future is all about Twisted Metal Season 2 . Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz’s John and Quiet will face even more explosive and potentially deadly mayhem when the Peacock series returns. Mayhem that goes by the name of Calypso and Mr. Grimm, among others.

The first teaser trailer for Season 2 does indeed feature the first footage of Twisted Metal tournament organizer Calypso, the supernatural wish-granter portrayed in live-action by Barry and Gotham fan-favorite Anthony Carrigan. And it also delivers on the Season 1 finale reference to the game’s motorcycle enthusiast, Mr. Grimm, as well as his on-brand gang. Check out the first big promo below and read on for more.

Anthony Carrigan's Calypso Is A Haunting Weirdo, And I Love It

Given this isn't a massive official trailer with a fully established premiere date, the amount of episodic footage seen therein is fairly minimal, and this video is more focused on showcasing both familiar and new characters to give viewers a clear view of everyone we can expect to see. And it makes all the sense in the world to cap the promo off with a shot of the raven-haired Calypso.

Anthony Carrigan is known for bringing his low-key charisma to largely hairless villains such as No-Ho Hank in HBO's Barry, but he's rocking some dark locks to match the video game look of Calypso, and it's a nifty visage. He kind of looks like he'd be a magician who ported over from Castlevania game, and I say that with all due love and respect.

Looks Like Live-Action Mr. Grimm Will Be A Mortal Version

In the video games, the motorcycle gang leader Mr. Grimm has various origin stories. He's initially a literal skull-headed reaper of souls, like Ghost Rider without the flames and chains. The look then morphed into something of an undead biker, then a pirate (let's forget that time), then a traumatized soldier. then the son of a dead stuntman who wishes to bring his father back. A pretty wide variety of narrative beats to choose from for showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith.

And considering the TV version of Mr. Grimm is wearing a helmet with a skull painted on it, it's probably safe to assume there's a somewhat normal human being behind the visor, even if we never see who it is. Then again, if there's nothing but smooth skull bones under the helmet, he'd probably need to wear it anyway just to stop people from asking where all of his head skin went.

The trailer also shows off more from John Doe's sister, who's going by the video game moniker Dollface. We don't know very much about the character at this point, beyond her direct relation to Anthony Mackie's character. But she is the leader of a group of similarly masked badasses who will no doubt hinder John and Quiet's efforts in Calypso's tournament before eventually helping in some way.

Twisted Metal Season 2 will arrive at some point in Summer 2025 for fans with Peacock subscriptions, so be sure to get your brakes checked and your oil changed, and think about what you secretly wish for more than anything else in the world, so that Calypso can eventually go all "Monkey's Paw" on it.