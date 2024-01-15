Twisted Metal Season 2: Everything We Know About The Peacock Series' Return

It’s safe to say that 2023 was one of the best years for video game TV and movies , at least in recent memory if not all time, and there's plenty of proof to back that up. One explosive piece of proof is Peacock original series Twisted Metal, which turned one of PlayStation’s very first exclusive titles into a hilarious and bloody thrill ride that defied expectations. Considering the way things wrapped up in the Season 1 finale , it should come as no surprise that more vehicular combat is on the way.

Fans of the show can join us in celebrating that not only is Twisted Metal Season 2 happening, but we actually already know quite a few details at this early stage in the game. Stick around as we pop the hood and break down everything we know so far about the show returning to those with Peacock subscriptions.

Though Peacock officially announced Twisted Metal's renewal in December 2023, the streaming platform didn’t disclose a premiere date or window for the show’s return. As of this writing, no details about timing have been announced, but we’re almost certain we won’t see a second round of action until at least late in the 2024 TV schedule . Even that is optimistic, though, and if we’re being realistic, Twisted Metal probably won’t return until some point in 2025.

Anthony Mackie Will Once Again Lead The Twisted Metal Cast

The main players from the Twisted Metal cast will return for the show’s second season, meaning fans of the dynamic shared by Anthony Mackie’s John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz’s Quiet are in for a familiar treat when Season 2 debuts.

Anthony Mackie (John Doe)

Sitting atop the cast again is Anthony Mackie, who will play the mysterious John Doe in Twisted Metal Season 2. The last time we saw Mackie’s wise-cracking and ass-kicking character, he was being tasked with serving as Raven’s (Neve Campbell) driver in an upcoming tournament. This isn’t Mackie’s only high-profile project, either, as he is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson in the forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World .

Stephanie Beatriz (Quiet)

Quiet’s story was far from being complete in Twisted Metal Season 1, so we’ll see the mourning sibling's quest continue when the show eventually returns. We can also expect to hear former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz voicing one of the main characters in the upcoming Amazon original series, Hazbine Hotel.

Will Arnett (Sweet Tooth)

Will Arnett provided the voice for the deranged Sweet Tooth during the first season of Twisted Metal, and that’ll again be the case when the show returns. Arnett previously told CinemaBlend he was influenced by the Joker when bringing the character to life, and we can’t wait to see more.

Samoa Joe (Sweet Tooth)

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe delivered in bringing out the physicality and hulking presence of Sweet Tooth throughout Twisted Metal Season 1, even if his vocal cords went unheard. That’ll again be the case for the wrestler-turned-actor when the show returns.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Will Introduce Other Iconic Characters Like Calypso, Axel, And Mr. Grimm

Twisted Metal Season 1 obviously included several memorable characters from the video game franchise, like Sweet Tooth, Agent Stone, Mr. Slam, Preacher, Blood Mary, and Twister. That said, some of the franchise’s most iconic figures were nowhere to be found, or were only referenced in passing. Expect to see more familiar drivers when Season 2 arrives, which showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith shared with NBC Insider in December 2023.

When discussing both new and returning characters, Smith revealed that fan-favorites like the Twisted Metal tournament organizer Calyspo and the motorcycle-riding Mr. Grimm will be coming along for the ride. The showrunner said the writers even have big plans for Axel, the driver stuck between two giant tractor tires, and how that absurd competitor will fit in with the slightly more grounded approach of the series.

Oh, and about that Dollface tease at the end of Season 1? John Doe’s long-lost sister will indeed be a major part of the upcoming installment.

The Twisted Metal Season 2 Announcement Video Is Short, Sweet, And To The Point

Though it will be some time before we see an actual trailer for Twisted Metal Season — production hasn’t even started at the time of this writing — Peacock has already released an announcement video featuring none other than Sweet Tooth. Short, sweet, and to the point, the 13-second clip below shows the masked madman whispering to the camera before slashing at the screen with his trademark machete.

The teaser doesn’t exactly answer any questions or offer any additional info about the crazed clown, such as how his head looks so good and non-damaged after it was set ablaze in the Season 1 finale, but any amount of Sweet Tooth is better than no Sweet Tooth at all.

Season 2 Will Focus On The Twisted Metal Tournament

The actual Twisted Metal tournament was heavily teased in the final minutes of the Season 1 finale, and judging by comments made by Michael Jonathan Smith in a December 2023 interview with NBC Insider , the battle royale will serve as a focus of the show’s second season, which is something fans were already calling for the first time around. In the former Cobra Kai writer's words:

Here's what I'll say… on Cobra Kai, there were very much tournament seasons and consequence seasons, and this is very much a tournament season. I want everything to feel like it's tied to the tournament, even if we aren't in the tournament yet. I am hopeful that it will surprise and delight those people who saw the finale of Episode 10 and was like, ‘I want to see more of that in a tournament setting.’ My goal is to capture that.

We don’t yet know how much of the tournament will be featured in the upcoming season, but with so many additional characters being introduced (on top of those who were already on the show), chances are high that we’ll be seeing car-on-car action before long.

Michael Jonathan Smith Was Writing The Show’s Second Season In December 2023

No start date has been announced for production on Twisted Metal Season 2, but Michael Jonathan Smith did tell NBC Insider in December 2023 that the writers’ room had already opened its doors, and the creative team had already started discussing the next season's arc. Expect to hear more about those plans in the months to come.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode Count And Rating Aren't Yet Known

It also hasn’t been announced how many episodes will make up Twisted Metal Season 2 or what kind of rating it will have once it finally does premiere. However, if we go off the show’s first season as a blueprint, we could see a 10-episode arc and a TV-MA rating because of the show’s violence, language, and sometimes bonkers sexual situations .

