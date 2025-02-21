Apparently The Egyptian Government Wasn't Pleased When They Found Out Logan Paul And Mr Beast Were Going To Shoot A Video At The Pyramids
Egypt seemingly had a problem with a popular YouTuber.
We live in an era when some stars on YouTube are as famous as actors and pop stars. However, with that fame can come controversy, and the stars of Google’s video platform are certainly not immune. Logan Paul has never been a man without controversy following him, and it seems that extends to Egypt, a nation the current WWE star has never actually visited.
Fans of another major YouTube star, Mr. Beast, will know he recently posted a video to his channel in which he visited the Egyptian pyramids. It seems Paul wanted to get in on that trip, but Mr. Beast told him the Egyptian government would kill the entire trip unless Paul stayed home. In a recent video on Paul’s own channel, he said…
There’s certainly something to be said for being so famous that the Egyptian government would single you out. Most famous people likely wouldn’t get this sort of treatment, but apparently, Logan Paul is somebody Egypt is concerned about.
The reason Logan Paul isn’t allowed to visit the Pyramids is unclear, but it’s likely connected to other stunts the YouTuber has been involved in during his career. Paul's most infamous excursion involved a trip to a location in Japan where many people have died by suicide. His trip to the “suicide forest” included images of an apparent victim. He was roundly criticized for posting the images.
In Paul's own video, somebody asked him if he would try to climb a pyramid. The former WWE Champion insisted he would not do that. However, his track record may have made the country nervous about letting him near the structures.
Certainly, the Pyramids are fragile, and one assumes that Mr. Beast had to go through a lot to be able to film his video there to ensure that whatever was planned wouldn’t damage the landmark.
Both Logan Paul and Mr. Beast have achieved mainstream success following their YouTube stardom. Paul is currently a WWE superstar and has battled professional boxers as well. Mr. Beast transformed his YouTube competitions into the Prime Video series Beast Games. Still, though, it seems Logan Paul hasn’t yet lived down his more controversial moments.
Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018.
