Army Of Thieves: 10 Heist Movies To Watch If You Liked The Army Of The Dead Prequel

In October 2021, Matthias Schweighöfer took us back into the world of Army of the Dead, but instead of offering another zombie thriller, like Zack Snyder did earlier in the year, the director-actor gave Netflix subscribers a story that didn’t have nearly as many ghouls as its counterpart, but more than made up for it with a series of great heists and a thrilling origin story for fan favorite Ludwig Dieter.

If you like what you saw and want to know about more movies like Army of Thieves, you have come to the right place, because we have a nice and varied list of heist movies that share some similarities with the Army of the Dead prequel. From classics like Heat to modern gems like Baby Driver, there’s a lot to choose from here…

Army Of The Dead (2021)

Years after a zombie outbreak has consumed Las Vegas, an elite squad of mercenaries (and an obsessive safecracker) are sent into the walled-off Sin City to pull off an improbable heist at a casino in the middle of ground zero.

Why it’s worth checking out: After watching Army of Thieves, I immediately wanted to go back and watch Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for a few reasons, with the biggest being Matthias Schweighöfer’s Ludwig Dieter. Now that you know the character’s backstory and why he’s so obsessed with the vault at the center of the heist, it makes his journey into the quarantine zone all the more meaningful and enjoyable to watch. Also, there’s no such thing as too much Ludwig Dieter and his high-pitched screams whenever he’s in danger or just overly excited.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

As soon as Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is released from prison, the career criminal decides to put together a crack team to pull off what could very well be the biggest heist in the history of Las Vegas, but also one that could land him back behind bars, or worse…

Why it’s worth checking out: Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 heist comedy, Ocean’s Eleven (a remake of the Rat Pack classic of the same name), not only features one of the most impressive robberies in modern movie history, it is also filled with more than a dozen interesting characters with their own goals, motivations, and fears. And, like Army of Thieves, this star-studded crime caper is full of moments in which it looks like they'll be caught and everyone is going back to prison.

The Italian Job (2003)

When his friend and partner in crime betrays him and his tight-knit group of international thieves, Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg) makes it his mission in life to get back at Steve Frazelli (Edward Norton) the only way he knows how: an elaborate heist with revenge and riches up for the taking.

Why it’s worth checking out: Much like Army of Thieves, the 2003 remake of The Italian Job features a story built around a thief finding his way, taking his skills to major cities around the world, and trying to rebound after being double-crossed by one of his partners. What it lacks in the sophistication and grace of the 1969 film of the same name, starring Michael Caine, this F. Gary Gray heist thriller makes up for with loads of great action.

Baby Driver (2017)

Following a series of successful bank robberies, but also a few too many close calls, Baby (Ansel Elgort), a music-obsessed getaway driver, plans to pull off a final job before driving into the sunset with Debora (Lily James), a waitress offering him a shot at redemption. However, Baby’s employer and partners in crime won’t make that an easy task.

Why it’s worth checking out: Edgar Wright’s 2017 crime thriller Baby Driver, like Army of Thieves, centers on a likable protagonist, who, despite being a part of a crime syndicate, never feels like he truly belongs with him and is destined for something greater than a life that bounces from one illegal job to the next.

Thief (1981)

A no-nonsense and highly skilled jewel thief named Frank (James Caan) takes on what he thinks will be a series of simple heists when he’s offered a gig with Chicago crime boss Leo (Robert Prosky). But, after a series of successful heists, and favors from his new employer, Frank becomes trapped in the cutthroat mobster’s web, setting in motion a deadly showdown.

Why it’s worth checking out: One of the best things about Michael Mann’s Thief, besides James Caan’s commanding presence, is the way in which it defies conventional heist movie wisdom, in that Frank, a career perfectionist, never messes up during any of the jobs, and things only go awry because of someone else’s jealousy and betrayal, much like with Ludwig Dieter in Army of Thieves.

Point Break (1991)

Rookie FBI Agent (and former Ohio State quarterback) Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) goes undercover and infiltrates a group of surfers who bankroll their lifestyle by carrying out a series of bank robberies in the Los Angeles area. While investigating the “Ex-Presidents,” Utah finds himself becoming transfixed by the group’s charismatic leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze).

Why it’s worth checking out: There’s a scene in Army of Thieves in which Alexis Broschini (Stuart Martin) dons a Richard Nixon mask and robs a bank as a distraction for the real heist. This mask, and the brazen bank robbery, have references to Point Break, the “Ex-Presidents,” and their style of intense tactics.

Fast Five (2011)

On the run from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Diplomatic Security Service and its agent, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) put together a top-notch team of criminals, thieves, and drivers to pull off a remarkable bank heist in Brazil.

Why it’s worth checking out: Justin Lin’s Fast Five took the Fast and Furious franchise in a new direction upon its release in April 2011 when he turned the series’ focus away from street racing to international heists. With a great balance of story, action, and a tight-knit group of outcasts, it also happens to be one of the best heist films of the past 10 years.

Heat (1995)

Following a life of over-the-top, yet successful, bank heists, career criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) plans one final job in downtown Los Angeles that could set him up for the rest of his days. There to prevent him from completing his dream heist is Detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), who does everything he can to track him down and end the robbery before it even begins.

Why it’s worth checking out: If you are a fan of the cat-and-mouse game that plays out during Army of Thieves, you will love the pairing of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Michael Mann’s 1995 epic crime drama, Heat. Like the history shared by Gwendoline Starr (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen) in the new Netflix movie, the two figures at the center of this story have a connection that becomes more and more personal at every step.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), his one-armed brother Clyde (Adam Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keough), and convict Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) pool together resources, skills, and creativity to pull off an impossible heist at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the middle of the Coca-Cola 600, one of the biggest Nascar races of the year.

Why it’s worth checking out: Steven Soderbergh’s highly-inventive crime comedy, Logan Lucky, like Army of Thieves, perfectly blends together great heists, hilarious encounters, and an extra topping of zaniness that makes it a treat worth revisiting time and time again. And, despite being one of the funniest movies of 2017 it also features some real nail-biters.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and a group of outcasts set off an a suicide mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, so that the Rebel Alliance can find a way to destroy the Galactic Empire’s new super weapon before it’s too late.

Why it’s worth checking out: Okay, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind when you think of a heist film, but at the center of the prequel is a riveting story about a ragtag group of rebel fighters breaking into a heavily-fortified base to steal plans that could forever change the future of the galaxy.

Hopefully, each of these movies do the trick when you’re looking for something to check out after watching Army of Thieves.