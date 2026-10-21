Someone Asked Kim Kardashian If She ‘Doomscrolls’ (Like The Rest Of Us), And She Got Real

Sometimes celebrities are just like the rest of us, and I’m not talking about when they disguise themselves as "regular people." I’m talking about the egregious amount of time we all spend scrolling through TikTok or looking at memes. (Just admit it, we all do it.) To highlight this idea, someone asked Kim Kardashian if she "doomscrolls" (like we all do), and she got real.

At this point, it’s a common fact that Kardashian keeps up with online chatter and has proven she knows how to take (and give) a joke , but this one may be the best yet. One fan, @itscoffee.bean , asked the important question after checking out the reality queen’s page. She notes that when comparing her social media to her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, she doesn’t have any reposts. This led the fan to ask, “Does she doomscroll?” And well, Kardashian had an answer, as she commented:

Well I found this…😉

Not only does Kardashian know how to make a point, but she knows how to get fans in a lighthearted debate over her internet usage. Just responding, "Well I found this," has fans in disagreement over whether or not she actually "found" the video. Some fans seem to question the All's Fair star's legitimacy in finding the video. One fan, @gabriellagram, argues in a commentsbycelebs post about this video that, “She was sent this a thousand times she didn’t find a thing 😂.”

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

However, others disagree. While she stays busy between raising four kids and her reality/acting projects, fans don’t believe this stops her from having a good scroll online. Some even suggest she uses a fake page to check out what people are saying, and I hope that’s true. Meanwhile, @natashalynmyles gave us quite the throwback:

This is like when she used to pop up on Chatroulette.

This is referring to the online chat website which Kardashian notably tried out back in 2012 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 7, Episode 5 “The Man in the Memoir.” So it’s not a far stretch that the video came across her page while she was online surfing. Though the reality star took a break from doomscrolling long enough to film Season 2 of her legal drama All’s Fair, which will hit the 2026 TV schedule on November 4.

Speaking of... Kardashian has also seen the online criticism over the Ryan Murphy drama, and it hasn’t deterred her. Despite receiving harsh reviews from critics , the audience loved the "camp classic" series enough to warrant a renewal. You can expect the drama to be just as messy in the upcoming season as it is in her family’s reality series, The Kardashians, which just premiered on October 8 with Season 8. Two episodes in, and they’re already spilling the tea (and not just about Lewis Hamilton). Both series can be watched with a Hulu subscription .

Now this just leaves one question: Will Kardashian see this article about her seeing a video about her doomscrolling?