The Kardashians Trailer Has Some Lewis Hamilton Tea, But I'm More Shook About One Khloé Admission

It’s been nearly a year since The Kardashians’ last season dropped on Hulu, but it looks like the new episodes might just be worth the wait. The Season 8 trailer has dropped ahead of its October premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, and there is so much to dig into. There’s definitely more drama between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters coming up, and Kim appears to spill some hot tea about Lewis Hamilton. It was one admission from Khloé, however, that made my jaw drop.

We only have a few more weeks to wait until the return of (almost) the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on The Kardashians Season 8. While Rob Kardashian had expressed interest in coming back, I didn’t see him in the above trailer. Caitlyn Jenner, however, makes another appearance, and Scott Disick is heavily featured. Overall, it looks like a juicy season, and we need to talk about what's to come.

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Teases Lewis Hamilton Romance

While waiting for news about Season 8, fans have been following along in real time with Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton. Rumors about the couple started swirling back in February, and they hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in June. The trailer doesn’t make it clear how much Kim is going to spill about her new romance, but we get a spicy teaser.

After Khloé is shown asking her about dating on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kim sighs deeply and says to The Kardashians cameras:

Let me just say this. I just can’t control myself.

OK, Kim! She’s also shown whispering something to her sister while obviously trying to get out of earshot of the camera crew.

Given the fact that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been pretty open about sharing pics of each other on vacation, I’m hopeful that Kim will be willing to divulge some details, regardless of whether or not the Formula One driver makes an appearance.

(Image credit: Hulu)

On the other end of the spectrum, however, is Khloé Kardashian. Her love life also comes up in the trailer, as she confirms she’s still single but “might be ready to mingle.” But just how single is she? When someone asks if she’s at least had sex, she responds:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nope. December, four years.

Wait, WHAT?! I know Khloé Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone publicly since the whole Tristan Thompson paternity scandal, but I figured she probably still had casual “entanglements” that she just kept private.

Four years is a long time, and I can imagine she’s going to get judged pretty harshly by the members of her family for such an admission. Kris Jenner is even shown laughing about how she gets “more action than Khloé.”

As for the other sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are private with their dating lives, so there’s no mention of either Jacob Elordi or Timothée Chalamet, though Kendall does joke about rumors she dated Cara Delevingne. There also appears to be some drama regarding Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker and why she’s been distancing herself from her family.

Of course this is just a trailer, and the heavily edited-together clips don’t always portray what they appear to. That’s why we’ll have to tune in to find out the whole story. It will be fun to see the sisters in action again when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres Thursday, October 8, available to stream with a Hulu subscription.