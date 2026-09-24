Kim And Khloé Kardashian Made A Rare Target Outing (But I’m More Shook By Her Nickname For Lewis Hamilton)

Kim Kardashian and the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t typically seen doing their own shopping around stores like CostCo (you probably wouldn’t either if you got bullied like Khloé has), but Kourtney has been known to lie on a Target conveyor belt a time or two. So while it was fun to see Kim and Khloé pushing their red shopping cart around, it was Kim referring to boyfriend Lewis Hamilton by a new nickname that has me absolutely shook.

(Image credit: Hulu, F1)

Kim Kardashian’s been a busy girl this week, and one item on her to-do list was to hit up Target with Khloé to hunt down some of the family’s products. But even the most famous reality TV stars can’t avoid the Target trap of getting sidetracked into buying tons of items that aren’t on your list. The sisters detoured down one aisle, where Kim was impressed to find Bridgerton-themed body wash. You can see this play out on this Instagram post:

OK, in case you’re not able to watch the video, Kim Kardashian was being possibly her most relatable self ever by grabbing “all the scents” of one product before another caught her eye and she exclaimed:

Bridgerton?! Bridgerton body wash? I have my own Mr. Bridgerton. Speak for yourself.

Ex-freaking-cuse me?! “Mr. Bridgerton?” OK, I’m absolutely dying over this nickname for Kim Kardashian’s hot, British Formula One driver boyfriend. Khloé Kardashian was caught off-guard as well, stumbling over her words for a second before landing on what I would consider the most appropriate response:

Oh, what? Okurrr!

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for over a decade, but they only became romantically involved earlier this year, with rumors starting to circulate when they were seen traveling around Europe together and then at the Super Bowl. They finally went Instagram official this summer and have been showing each other off in iconic pics from their family-filled vacations.

So even though they’re no longer hiding their relationship — Kim Kardashian even appears to spill some Lewis Hamilton tea in the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians — I wasn’t expecting this Bridgerton comparison in the middle of their Target run.

Target does seem to hold a fond place in the Kardashians’ hearts. It’s one of the rare places where Kourtney Kardashian will wear an outfit, for one thing, and it’s seemingly where Kylie Jenner goes when she needs to look relatable.

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Most importantly, though, to these masterful self-marketers, many of their brands are sold at Target, which was ultimately the inspiration for Kim and Khloé’s trip. They loaded a basket up with UPDATE energy drinks, which Kim co-founded, and sampled the new pumpkin spice flavor of Khloé’s Khloud protein popcorn. They also seemed to spy little sis Kylie Jenner on the cover of a magazine and stopped by Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme display before picking up some of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila.

Talk about one-stop shopping!

I can’t wait to see what’s been going on behind the scenes for the famous family, and I can only hope that we’ll be hearing more about “Mr. Bridgerton,” I mean Lewis Hamilton, when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres Thursday, October 8, streaming with a Hulu subscription.