‘Reasons I Missed Your Call.’ Kim Kardashian Is Ghosting You For Lewis Hamilton, Law Roach And Lucasfilm

Kim Kardashian always seems to be up to something glamorous and cool, but this week seems like it was one for the books. The socialite gave us a look at her life lately with a cheeky message saying: “reasons I missed your call”. If you were recently ghosted by Kim K, now you know why!

The 45-year-old wasn’t only out-and-about in brown leather at a SKIMS event or launching the new trailer for The Kardashians. So, so much more was on her calendar. Check it out:

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What a slay of a photo dump! The biggest glam event Kim K was part of was the opening of George Lucas’s museum in Los Angeles over the weekend, which she attended with Lewis Hamilton.

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The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art brought together a host of celebrities, from the obvious Star Wars legends like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill (who posed with his own figure in the museum). They shared air with other famous names like Steven Spielberg, Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Michael B. Jordan. There were also unexpected guests like Emma Watson, who came out of the woodwork for the event with a beautiful LBD.

She wore an archival 2004 Saint Laurent by Tom Ford dress styled by Zendaya’s famed not-so-secret weapon Law Roach. It actually marks Kim K’s first collaboration with Roach. He sure made her look fabulous in the form-fitting black dress adorned with florals.

Outside of rubbing elbows with Lucasfilm legends, the Kardashian also had photos taken of her and her sis Khloé strolling through Target. They seemed to be looking for Khloe’s protein popcorn products, Khloud in style (of course). Kim was also pictured promoting her new series, Team Moms: Baseball, which she executive produced for Paramount+.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Oh, and she also got some time with the California waves, between posing in a bikini in front of a gorgeous sky and catching some waves in another video. What isn’t she doing? No wonder she’s apparently leaving some people on read.

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We expect to get more updates on Kim Kardashian and her family’s lives when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres this fall. The reality show is on the 2026 TV schedule to return on Hulu next month. We’re hoping Kim K will share some details about her blossoming romance with Lewis Hamilton since they’ve been flaunting their relationship a lot lately, such as when they recently went on vacation together.

One would think Kim and Lewis would be the big headline of Season 8, but The Kardashians trailer notably had Khloé admitting that she “might be ready to mingle” after swearing off sex for “four years”. We can’t wait to keep up with the famed family when the season premieres on October 8. Until then, Kim K’s latest photo dump shows she’s busier than ever.