Kim Kardashian Joked About Her (Horrible) All’s Fair Rotten Tomatoes Score, But I Just Realized The Critics And Audience Aren’t On The Same Page

Kim Kardashian’s new legal drama All’s Fair hit the 2025 TV schedule this week, and the critics absolutely went off, declaring it “revolting” and “the worst television drama ever made.” The series premiered to a nice, round 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, as the reviews bemoaned its awful dialogue, denounced its stance on materialism and accused it of hating women. The reality star, meanwhile, appears unbothered by the feedback — for good reason, too, because the audience seems to be eating it up.

The Kardashians star joked about the awful response All’s Fair received from critics in a light-hearted Instagram post, where she shared photos of herself and the rest of the cast — including creator Ryan Murphy — at the premiere, interspersed with screenshots of fans’ reactions on X. She captioned the post:

Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

Kim Kardashian has proven in the past that she can take a joke — even one at her expense — but in this case she may be justified in calling out the critics, because it seems viewers are here for this brand of melodrama.

While the All’s Fair Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has jumped slightly to 5%, the audience's Popcornmeter is at a pretty impressive 66% from fans who were happy they decided to fire up their Hulu subscription to check it out. Some of their comments included:

Those who get it, get it. High camp, incredible outfits and FUN!!! – Lou W

– Lou W Soap opera storylines and high fashion, sign me up! Such a fun easy watch and recommend to those who appreciate camp – Aria P

– Aria P Loved it. This show is absolutely serving its target audience. If you’re a corporate girl who loves glamour escapism, this is for you. – Red R

– Red R I was worried I wouldn’t like this show based on other reviews, but I genuinely enjoyed it so much and can’t wait for the rest of the season. I love the fashion, over the top drama, and concept of the show. – Mayara R

– Mayara R Love this show! It gives drama, fashion, laughter, and empowerment! I love it all and I want more. It’s now my #1 guilty pleasure. Don’t listen to the haters and watch for yourself. – Francisca T

I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that All’s Fair’s popularity comes at least in part BECAUSE OF the negative attention it’s received, rather than in spite of it. In fact, a colleague even suggested that getting a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score was possibly the best press it could get, admitting she was “way more interested” in checking it out than before.

I, myself, watched the first three episodes and agreed with everything the critics said about the cringey dialogue and the absolute disrespect to Elizabeth Berkley and Jessica Simpson’s characters. However, there’s no part of me that’s pretending I’m not going to watch the whole series. All’s Fair may be “bad,” but it’s super fun and definitely not boring.

Given everything we’ve seen of the All’s Fair cast’s behind-the-scenes antics — from booze-fueled Fatal Attraction watch parties to the stars traipsing around in SKIMS pajamas (not to mention the viral “bush” underwear), it seems like Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and the rest had a blast making the show, and that energy is definitely coming through to the fans.

If you want to watch All’s Fair online, the first three episodes are available now on Hulu, with new ones dropping on Tuesdays.