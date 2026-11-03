Everyone’s Talking About Kim Kardashian’s Corset Dress, But Can We Talk About Teyana Taylor’s Fit?

The long wait for All’s Fair’s second season is finally almost over. The Ryan Murphy legal drama is set to return on Wednesday on the 2026 TV schedule, nearly a year after Season 1 ended. Not surprisingly, the cast is making headlines ahead of the new season, and also not surprisingly, everyone is talking about the corset dress Kim Kardashian wore to the premiere. However, can we please talk about Teyana Taylor’s fit, too?

On Monday, Hulu hosted a premiere for All’s Fair Season 2, and the fashion was absolutely on point. Kardashian, as usual, turned heads as she wore a custom Ashi Studio silver strapless corset dress with a matching silver collar, per Law Roach's Instagram. She posted the look on her Instagram Story, and I am positively obsessed:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

That being said, her co-star Teyana Taylor might be giving her a run for her money. The Oscar-nominated actress has also been making waves in the world of celebrity fashion, leaving no crumbs at the BET Awards over the summer by rocking a stunning burgundy Stephanie Rolland gown. Now, once again, she proved that she’s a fashion icon at the All’s Fair premiere with a daring low-rise ensemble:

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(Image credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The look is from Nicholas Oakwell Couture, per Women’s Wear Daily. Between the corset sheer top, the large bow over the black pants, and the bolero jacket, the entire ensemble is incredible. You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to Taylor, and she definitely made that point clear with this look. Of course, Kardashian looked great as well; however, the One Battle After Another actress definitely has my vote for best dressed.

However, I have to say that Kardashian and Taylor’s friendship makes this pair of outfits even better. The Rip actress previously opened up about her friendship with the reality star, pointing out that they were already friends before All's Fair. However, she said that doing this series together “really brought [them] closer.” She continued, “We really went into the show friends and finished out the show as sisters.”

Now, fans will be seeing more of that friendship in the upcoming second season of All’s Fair. Kardashian will return as Allura Grant, while Taylor will once again be playing Milan in the Hulu hit. In the new season, there will be plenty more scandals, secrets, and stilettos, as new allegiances are formed, friendships are tested, and a “shocking revelation threatens the very existence” of Grant, Ronson & Greene.

Meanwhile, since All’s Fair has pulled off some incredible fashion in the show, it’s understandable that the cast would want to do the same IRL. Now, I need Teyana Taylor to do another red carpet, because I can only imagine what she and her stylists have planned next. And the same goes for Kim K.

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Now, to see the two women in All's Fair, you can stream Season 2 this Wednesday, November 4, with a Hulu subscription.