Ariana Grande is a wildly popular pop star and Oscar-nominated actress who has spent much of her life in the public eye. Over the past few years there's been a ton of discourse about her relationship with Cynthia Erivo while promoting the Wicked movies, as well as discourse about her appearance. The chatter got so loud that Grande took a step away from the public, although she recently reunited with Bowen Yang and talked about the backlash to her "Petal" music video.

Over the years Ariana Grande has spoken about her complicated relationship with the public, including discourse about her appearance and acting abilities. Those topics were addressed in her music video for "Petal", and during a recent appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) the accomplished multihyphenate spoke about the story she was telling in that video, offering:

That was largely what the video was about is like 'Oh, here comes this little girl, talented little girl.' And there's always some distortion around the performance or around the art, whatever it is. And for a while she tries to... and then my favorite part is that she comes back to herself at the end. She's wearing the same color, she's wearing the same hair, she's wearing the same thing. And that's when they say they say to her 'It's just so weird, go back to your old you.' And she's like 'But I am! I've connected with my inner me. This is me trying again as me.'

Grande addressed the "distortion" between her self-image and fan discourse throughout the entire album Petal, especially the title track. Clearly the 33 year-old singer saw the comments online, and backlash related to a change in her sound, the years-long Wicked promotional tour, as well as her personal appearance. Unfortunately, the "Petal" video inspired a new round of discourse that seemingly informed her decision to take some time away.

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Shortly after the "Petal" video arrived online months ago, critics started commenting about her appearance, specifically her weight. This discourse started during Wicked, and continued despite Grande trying to address the chatter through her art. As she went on to share with Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers:

Then that video with the intention of really spelling it out had its own meta insane perception that was just really interesting. But I feel so proud and grateful. I wouldn't change a thing. I would put it out today exactly as is. I wouldn't change a thing. I think my experience of putting art out and having people receive it is so different than how it used to be, even just a few years ago.

Fame is a double edged sword, and most of us would likely crack under the pressure of this backlash. Ariana Grande set some boundaries to care for her mental health, but she also seemingly stands by her artistic choices related to the "Petal" music video. She went on to explain her perspective about the outside voices, saying:

And now I really do feel as long as I'm creating from an authentic place, and being honest, and sharing what I know needs to come out and making things that I love I know. Let the chips fall where they may. My people will be my people. And it's okay if they're not.

That certainly sounds like a healthy way to approach any potential backlash that Ariana Grande faces moving forward. She's once again putting herself out there with her starring role in Focker In-Law, as well as the recently announced documentary The Eternal Sunshine Diaries (the latter of which is arriving for those with a Paramount+ subscription). Hopefully expressing herself honestly in both that doc and podcast appearances like Las Cultch can help quiet the chatter from naysayers who are constantly weighing in about her career, personal life, and appearance.

Focker In-Law is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, while the two-part The Eternal Sunshine doc will arrive on Paramount+ December 11th and 12th.