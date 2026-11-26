Ariana Grande Reunited With Wicked’s Bowen Yang To Talk Backlash To The ‘Petal’ Video
Ariana Grande stepped away from the public after discourse about her appearance.
Ariana Grande is a wildly popular pop star and Oscar-nominated actress who has spent much of her life in the public eye. Over the past few years there's been a ton of discourse about her relationship with Cynthia Erivo while promoting the Wicked movies, as well as discourse about her appearance. The chatter got so loud that Grande took a step away from the public, although she recently reunited with Bowen Yang and talked about the backlash to her "Petal" music video.
Over the years Ariana Grande has spoken about her complicated relationship with the public, including discourse about her appearance and acting abilities. Those topics were addressed in her music video for "Petal", and during a recent appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) the accomplished multihyphenate spoke about the story she was telling in that video, offering:
Grande addressed the "distortion" between her self-image and fan discourse throughout the entire album Petal, especially the title track. Clearly the 33 year-old singer saw the comments online, and backlash related to a change in her sound, the years-long Wicked promotional tour, as well as her personal appearance. Unfortunately, the "Petal" video inspired a new round of discourse that seemingly informed her decision to take some time away.
Shortly after the "Petal" video arrived online months ago, critics started commenting about her appearance, specifically her weight. This discourse started during Wicked, and continued despite Grande trying to address the chatter through her art. As she went on to share with Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers:
Fame is a double edged sword, and most of us would likely crack under the pressure of this backlash. Ariana Grande set some boundaries to care for her mental health, but she also seemingly stands by her artistic choices related to the "Petal" music video. She went on to explain her perspective about the outside voices, saying:
That certainly sounds like a healthy way to approach any potential backlash that Ariana Grande faces moving forward. She's once again putting herself out there with her starring role in Focker In-Law, as well as the recently announced documentary The Eternal Sunshine Diaries (the latter of which is arriving for those with a Paramount+ subscription). Hopefully expressing herself honestly in both that doc and podcast appearances like Las Cultch can help quiet the chatter from naysayers who are constantly weighing in about her career, personal life, and appearance.
Focker In-Law is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, while the two-part The Eternal Sunshine doc will arrive on Paramount+ December 11th and 12th.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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