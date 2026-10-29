After Kim Kardashian Wore Marilyn Monroe's $4.8 Million Dress, She's Tried On Elizabeth Taylor's Pricy Jewelry

Remember when Kim Kardashian turned up to the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s famed “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress? Well, she just outdid herself by getting a chance to put on Elizabeth Taylor’s emerald and diamond necklace and earring set, which is valued at $6.1 million. The socialite shared the big moment she recently experienced in celebration of her 46th birthday.

The celebrity has long described herself as an “Elizabeth Taylor nerd”, so this was pretty much the best day ever for her. And it was stylist Law Roach (yes, the one who is best known for styling Zendaya’s big press tour looks) who pulled the strings to make it happen. You can check out Kim K. trying on the necklace set below:

Kardashian has been in Rome, Italy, this week for the premiere of All’s Fair Season 2, where she turned up the other day in a vintage leopard print dress. While abroad, she was invited to go to Bulgari’s headquarters and try on Elizabeth Taylor’s famed necklace.

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The super pricey set was gifted to Taylor by Richard Burton while they were filming Cleopatra in Rome in the early 1960s. Burton first bought the brooch as an engagement gift before expanding it to the full set with necklace and earrings that Kim K. is seen trying on in the video.

Taylor donned the piece at the 1967 Academy Awards when she won Best Actress for her performance in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? She also wore it again when she met Queen Elizabeth in 1976. As the Kardashian gazed upon the $12.7 million set, she recalled her interactions with the late movie star with these words:

I was lucky enough to have a phone conversation with her about this piece. When she passed away I was brought into her home, shown her safe with all of her jewelry before they cleared it out. So, I was able to see everything in her home, and that’s so special [to see] her jewelry still in her safe, and all of her stuff, her furniture. I was able to go in there like right after she passed. I know that sounds insane, but I was able to see this stuff in her purple closet.

Kardashian was also involved in the 2024 documentary series Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, which she executive produced and appeared in. While wearing it with a plunging white dress, she said this about what it meant for her to be invited to try it on:

Now, I can start my year with this Elizabeth Energy. You know? That’s how I wanna start this whole year off just going with an unapologetic personality, with her giving back and her caring so much about people. That’s the energy that I wanna give out this year.

What a way to start one’s 46th birthday! It’s pretty amazing that Kim Kardashian has been able to wear Elizabeth Taylor’s famous jewelry and Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Back in 2022, she lost 16 pounds in just a few weeks to fit into the $4.8 million dress Monroe wore back in 1962 for the biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala. Here it is:

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(Image credit: Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Wearing the dress had the celebrity jazzed about her body fat percentage and notably caused some controversy over her getting to wear it.

This time, Kim K. didn’t have to prepare to embody Elizabeth Taylor, and the piece looks exquisite on her! You can check out what else she’s been up to on the new season of The Kardashians, now streaming with a Hulu subscription.