Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining audiences for decades now, thanks to her thriving career as an actress and global pop star. She's also a mother, whose kids are off to college leaving her as an empty nester. During a recent talk show appearance she spoke about how her kids used to ask her about going pants-free during live performances, and her response was SO Las Vegas coded.

Lopez is currently promoting The JLo Show, which will arrive on Thanksgiving for those with a Paramount+ subscription. During a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show's YouTube, the 57 year old A-lister recalled a conversation she had with her son about her stage costumes. In the "Let's Get Loud" singer's words:

It was the opening of my first night in Vegas 10 years ago, and the kids were like, 7 years old. They were just about to turn 8 years old. After the show, my son Max comes up to me. He’s like, ‘Ma!’ I thought he was going to be like, ‘The show was so good!’ but he was like, ‘Why don’t you ever wear pants on stage?’ [I was like,]’ ’Oh yeah, that must be bizarre for you.

Honestly, this tracks. While Jennifer Lopez is known for celebrity fashion, including that iconic green Versace dress, it must be a unique experience for her kids seeing her in the various looks. That includes dance costumes where she's decidedly not wearing traditional pants. She's got to keep her legs free to dance, after all!

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JLo's looks are always turning heads, including her recent necklace that required a security team. The public knows she's a fashion icon, but her kids obviously have a very different perspective. She continued to tell this story to Barrymore, offering:

I just say, ‘I’m a showgirl. I’m a dancer, baby, I’m a showgirl. That’s what I do.’

Honestly, I love this response. It's giving big Vegas energy, but I also think it's a legit way to explain dance costumes to a young child. It would be weird under normal circumstances for Lopez to go pants-free, but on stage it's par for the course. She's still rocking sparkly leotards when performing live to this very day. Smart money we'll see these types of costumes when streaming The JLo Show.

"Showgirl" is an accurate moniker for Jennifer Lopez, who is still an active dancer to this day. In addition to performances from her catalogue of pop hits, she also showed off those dance skills in Kiss of the Spider Woman (streaming with a Hulu subscription).

The JLo Show premiers Thanksgiving on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. She's got a number of exciting projects coming out on the 2027 movie release list as well; she's a showgirl after all!