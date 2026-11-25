Jennifer Lopez’s Kid Asked About Her Pants-Free Lifestyle, And She Had The Most Vegas Response
Jenny from the Block has to wear revealing costumes sometimes.
Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining audiences for decades now, thanks to her thriving career as an actress and global pop star. She's also a mother, whose kids are off to college leaving her as an empty nester. During a recent talk show appearance she spoke about how her kids used to ask her about going pants-free during live performances, and her response was SO Las Vegas coded.
Lopez is currently promoting The JLo Show, which will arrive on Thanksgiving for those with a Paramount+ subscription. During a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show's YouTube, the 57 year old A-lister recalled a conversation she had with her son about her stage costumes. In the "Let's Get Loud" singer's words:
Honestly, this tracks. While Jennifer Lopez is known for celebrity fashion, including that iconic green Versace dress, it must be a unique experience for her kids seeing her in the various looks. That includes dance costumes where she's decidedly not wearing traditional pants. She's got to keep her legs free to dance, after all!
JLo's looks are always turning heads, including her recent necklace that required a security team. The public knows she's a fashion icon, but her kids obviously have a very different perspective. She continued to tell this story to Barrymore, offering:
Honestly, I love this response. It's giving big Vegas energy, but I also think it's a legit way to explain dance costumes to a young child. It would be weird under normal circumstances for Lopez to go pants-free, but on stage it's par for the course. She's still rocking sparkly leotards when performing live to this very day. Smart money we'll see these types of costumes when streaming The JLo Show.
"Showgirl" is an accurate moniker for Jennifer Lopez, who is still an active dancer to this day. In addition to performances from her catalogue of pop hits, she also showed off those dance skills in Kiss of the Spider Woman (streaming with a Hulu subscription).
The JLo Show premiers Thanksgiving on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. She's got a number of exciting projects coming out on the 2027 movie release list as well; she's a showgirl after all!
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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