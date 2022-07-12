Bill And Ted Movies Streaming: How To Watch The Most Excellent Comedies

Traveling through time has never looked nearly as fun as it does when Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) - also known as Wyld Stallyns - go on a tour of history in a most outstanding telephone booth. At least that is what takes place in their very first cinematic odyssey, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure - streaming now on… well, on a few different platforms, actually.

In fact, there are various options available right now to watch all three installments from this legendary, endlessly quotable, and simply bodacious trilogy of hilarious sci-fi movies and it is our absolute honor to present them all to you below. The following is a quick, convenient, and most triumphant guide of where you can revisit the Bill & Ted movies on streaming, starting with our heroes’s excellent debut.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures/MGM)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The fate of humanity hangs in the balance of whether or not Bill and Ted can ace their history report and prevent Ted from going off to military school and break up their band, whose music is destined to save the world. To make sure things go smoothly, a man from the future named Rufus (George Carlin) travels to San Dimas, circa 1989, to hook up these best buds with a telephone booth they can use to visit significant events from the past, befriend various historical figures, and enlist their help to give a most triumphant school presentation.

Written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and directed by Stephen Herek, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure one of the greatest time travel movies ever made, but not just because of its time travel element. It is the enduring message of positivity “prophecized” by its titular duo that makes this hilarious cult classic timeless.

Stream Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Stream Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

The fate of the world is threatened once again - this time by one most non-non-heinous dude named De Nomolos (Joss Ackland), who successfully has Bill and Ted murdered by evil robot clones of them that he built himself. Our heroes now must team up with the Grim Reaper himself (William Sadler) in order to return to the land of the living, rescue their royal girlfriends, and stop their tyrannical enemy in time for their performance at the Battle of the Bands.

While Matheson and Solomon return to pen the script for this most outstanding follow-up, at the helm is English filmmaker Peter Hewitt making his feature-length debut. He brings a distinct visual flair to the story - which, by itself, truly establishes Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey as one of the most ambitious and unique sequels of its time (or any time).

Stream Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Stream Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey on Tubi.

Stream Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Orion)

Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)

The fate of the entire universe is at stake because a now middle-aged Bill and Ted still have not written the song that was destined to save the world, leading them to hatch a plan to find inspiration by using their time-traveling phone booth. Also, our heroes’ respective children - Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving) - embark on their own adventure to help their dads by befriending various musical legends and enlisting their help to craft the perfect anthem before it is too late.

Only a handful of sequels have proven to be worth waiting decades for, and Bill & Ted Face the Music - once again written by Matheson and Solomon but this time directed by Dean Parisot - most definitely earns a spot on that list. It is a treat to see Reeves and Winter reprise the titular roles (along with Sadler as Death), a bittersweet sight to see the film pay tribute to George Carlin through Kristen Schaal playing Rufus’ daughter, and a breath of fresh air to see a film with another inspiring, unifying message released at a time when the world needed it the most.

Stream Bill & Ted Face the Music on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Stream Bill & Ted Face The Music on Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

Now that you know where to find the Bill & Ted movies, there is just one most important thing to remember: be excellent to each other and party on, dudes!