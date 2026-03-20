Bridgerton’s Violet Actress Got Real About Her Spicy Scenes: ‘I Went Home And Cried’

The 2026 TV schedule delivered the Bridgerton Season 4 finale several weeks ago now, and some fans have declared that the Benedict and Sophie-led, Cinderella-esque season contains the show’s best romance yet. While many viewers have now moved on to wondering whether or not Bridgerton Season 5 will focus on Eloise or Francesca, some of us still can’t get over how enthralling it was to watch Lady Violet Bridgerton get her own love story this year. Now, star Ruth Gemmell has opened up about her spicy scenes.

What Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmel Said About Her Big Scenes With Violet And Marcus In Season 4

I haven’t read the Bridgerton books, so I have no idea whether or not there is ever any focus put on Violet and her beginning to move on romantically (and sexually) after the loss of her husband led to her raising the bulk of their eight children alone for many years. What I can say for sure is that it was fun as all get out to watch her do just that on the small screen, and part of that was because of the work of Ruth Gemmell, who’s played the dedicated Bridgerton muh-mah (that’s “mom” for us modern folks) for the entire run of the series.

When speaking with Cine Tele Revue about the romance with Lord Marcus Anderson and how it developed in the fourth season, Gemmell admitted to being quite surprised at how things were gonna go down, and said:

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I think I was a little bit shocked. I was in a costume fitting, and I realized that I was being fitted for something that I had no idea was going to happen. I went home and cried.

If you’ve seen the episode in question, where after a little bit of planning and with the help of Mrs. Wilson, Violet is able to…”have tea” with Marcus, she presents herself to him while wearing one banging corset. My guess is that this might be the costume fitting where Gemmell realized that Lady Vi and Lord Marc were ‘bout to actually get busy in Season 4, with the shock of it making her emotional.

The romantic drama generally focuses on the love lives of the Bridgerton children, so even though Violet and Marcus had begun a flirtation in Season 3, I imagine it was wild for the actress to find out that more than longing glances and covert hand-holding would be on tap for the following episodes. She continued:

Thankfully, we tackled this one in a slightly different way to the kids of the show, because I don’t think anyone would want to watch that, really, me. So, yeah, I was a bit shocked.

We all know that this series is beloved for its depiction of on-screen sexytimes, but things were done in a less frank way for this romantic fling. We see the before (with kissing and some Marcus booty), after, then another before (The tea stayed hot alllllll night!), with the following episode showing the morning after...which turns into yet another before scene (start your days off right, kids)! This certainly served to let viewers know exactly what went on for those two. As for why Gemmell thinks the scenes were necessary, she said:

I think it is important. You know, we don’t die after a certain age. So, it’s quite nice to represent – I sound like I’m sort of groundbreaking something – I’m not representing anything, I’m just showing it, really, or being part of it. We’re all part of it. I think that’s important. It’s very lovely to see young love and love for the first time. But it’s also very important and lovely to see somebody who has loved and lost and grieved and comes with a myriad of baggage, because everyone can identify with that and I think that’s important to show.

Here, here! Now we can only hope that other matriarchs in this Regency world get to enjoy some good lovin' as the series continues, as well.