I'm So Excited For Bridgerton Season 5, Here's What We Know

The 2026 TV schedule did the job pretty quickly for romance fans, as those of us with a Netflix subscription have now gotten to watch all of Bridgerton Season 4. This means that fans like me are already marveling over that Lady Whistledown surprise during the finale, talking about how Benedict and Sophie’s love story compares to those of other seasons, and wondering about which bits of the Bridgerton books will be shown in the next season.

We’re all trying to contain our excitement, because, well, we don’t yet have a ton of answers about what’s to come and it will likely be quite a while before we’re able to actually watch another season focused on this beloved family. There are, however, some things we do know about Bridgerton Season 5, so let’s go ahead and dig in!

When Was Bridgerton Renewed For Season 5?

(Image credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Luckily, we’ve known that the show would continue beyond Season 4 for many moons now, as Bridgerton was renewed for Season 5 along with Season 6 in May 2025, via a very apropos Lady Whistledown announcement. So, two more siblings are going to get their HEAs, but the big questions are when and in what order.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Netflix)

Obviously, fans always want more of the ton’s sexiest Regency sex scenes, romance, and drama, but right now there’s no release date for Bridgerton Season 5, and also no firm release window. As we’ve seen before, new episodes don’t exactly come easily or quickly (there’s a pun in there…I’ll let you work that out).

Yes, friends, it takes a relatively long time for the cast and crew to deliver a new season to us and that won’t be changing anytime soon. So, when might we be able to watch Season 5? Showrunner Jess Brownell previously said that they’re “kind of on a two-year pace” when it comes to getting a season cast, filmed, edited, and dubbed, and that has been the case throughout. We’ve had seasons debut in 2020, 2022, 2024 and now 2026, meaning that we should all be able to count on the fifth set of episodes heading our way in 2028, while Season 6 will probably arrive in 2030. (I know!)

The Bridgerton Season 5 Cast

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Right now, we haven’t been apprised of any new cast members being added to the ton, but that is likely to change in the coming months. We also don’t know if previous leads like Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page will return, or how much we’ll see of now-guest stars Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, and Season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, but we do expect other long-time players to return to their roles. These include:

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Other casting question marks right now include Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Victor Alli (John Stirling), and Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), as their stories seemed to be wrapped up by the end of Season 4, though whether or not that stands will depend on the next big query.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is The Bridgerton Season 5 Story?

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Of all the things viewers most want to know about the next season of Bridgerton, this is the main one, because we don’t yet know who will be the focus of Season 5.

The current forerunners are the slowly-coming-around-to-the-idea-of-marriage Eloise, and the now heartbroken Francesca. Claudia Jessie may have had an amusing answer when asked if Eloise is next in the love pipeline, but there are some who think she’ll need to be given a much more intriguing story than usual if she’s not Bridgerton #1 when the next season comes around. On the other hand, the situation is also ripe for the recently widowed Francesca, who’s due to have the show’s first LGBTQ+ HEA with the aforementioned Michaela Stirling, her deceased husband’s captivating cousin.

Wherever they land on the lead for the fifth season, you can bet that fans will be there with bells on to see what comes next!