The Bridgerton Books In Order And Who Each One Is About

The executives behind a certain streaming giant definitely knew what they were doing in 2017 when they signed TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes to a multi-year deal. On Christmas Day, just three years later, Netflix subscribers were able to watch Bridgerton Season 1, which brought the story of Julia Quinn’s romance novels to life. Not only did the show receive lots of critical acclaim, but viewers around the world turned it into the streamer’s biggest hit .

Bridgerton Season 2 was similarly well-received (though some fans complained about a lack of the show’s famous sexytimes ), but as we await more information on the upcoming third season of the Regency romance mega hit, many fans of the show may still be wondering about the book series that started it all. Well, worry not, dear reader! We have for you now a complete listing of those tomes, so that you can enjoy the Bridgerton books in order in preparation for the coming seasons. Let’s get to it!

The Bridgerton Novels

(Image credit: Netflix)

Julia Quinn (who’s said she wants fans to have “trouble” deciding whether her novels or the streaming drama are better ) wrote eight main books in her series, with each one focusing on the romantic journey of one of the eight siblings in the family. As fans of the show will likely know, the children are named in alphabetical order, and with only two exceptions the books are ordered like the siblings.

Book 1: The Duke And I

The first book in the series, The Duke and I, was covered in the freshman season of the romantic drama, and it focuses on the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. All of the ton is abuzz about the courtship of Daphne and Simon, as they dance together at one ball after another. But, their romance is a ploy to cut Simon off from those who’d wish to set him up with their daughters, and to make Daphne more appealing to potential suitors. But, this fake relationship is going to see some challenges when real feelings begin to bloom.

Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Now we move to the oldest sibling, with Anthony’s story in The Viscount Who Loved Me, which was retold during the second season. The story follows the rakish viscount, who’s become determined to marry (but not for love) and has chosen his bride, but sees his plan come under fire from her older sister, Kate Sheffield (Sharma on the series). It’s enemies-to-lovers for these two, as they butt heads while also realizing how their feelings for one another are growing.

Book 3: An Offer From A Gentleman

A Cinderella-esque tale, An Offer From A Gentleman sees Benedict become taken with the mysterious beauty he danced with while attending a masquerade ball. She happens to be Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter who’s been turned into a housemaid by her mean stepmother. As Benedict attempts to locate the lady from the ball, he also finds himself drawn to Sophie while trying to rectify her situation, unaware that these bewitching women are one and the same.

Book 4: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton features the tale that will actually be told in Season 3 of the Netflix series, as it focuses on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington . After harboring a deep (and deeply secret) crush on her best friend’s older brother (Colin, of course) for nearly her whole life, Penelope has now found out a massive secret about the young man, making her wonder if she even really knows him . Meanwhile, Colin has (unbeknownst to Pen) started to see her as more than just his sister’s BFF, but when he finds out that Penelope has a big secret of her own, he has quite the decision to make.

Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love

And now we come to Eloise, who is considered a spinster by the time her story comes around. Not wanting to marry a man she’s never met, Eloise isn’t especially tempted by the proposal from Sir Phillip Crane, but when she’s finally face to face with the rough, moody man, begins to think that he just might be perfect after all.

Book 6: When He Was Wicked

After years of casual romantic dalliances with the fairer sex, known rake Michael Stirling has, unexpectedly, fallen head over heels for Francesca Bridgerton. Unfortunately, he met her only 36 hours before her wedding…to his cousin. When their fortunes change suddenly, setting her free from her betrothal and leading Michael and Francesca to become dear friends, all it takes is one night to set them down a much more romantic path, despite a very wicked secret.

Book 7: It’s In His Kiss

Hyacinth Bridgerton is loved by the ton, though Gareth St. Clair thinks the woman is best in only the smallest of doses. However, when his father sets about to ruin his inheritance, Gareth’s only hope is translating the sole item he truly possesses: a family diary that could hold the keys to both his past and future, but which is written in Italian. Hyacinth agrees to translate for him, and they find that some of the answers they need are actually in each other’s arms.

Book 8: On The Way to The Wedding

Technically, Gregory is older than Hyacinth, but as author Quinn explained to fans, it just made sense to her that his story would be last , seeing as how men typically married later than women in this time period. The final book in the main series sees Gregory get himself into quite a pickle when he at first sets his romantic sights on Hermione Watson (who’s in love with someone else), and accepts the aid of her best friend, Lady Lucinda Abernathy, to help win the woman’s heart. But! Gregory soon finds himself falling for Lucy…who is already engaged to be married.

The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After

(Image credit: Netflix)

Instead of a full novel, The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, features eight of what the author calls “2nd Epilogues” for each of the siblings, so that fans can get even more of their pall mall showdowns and other stories beyond their happily ever afters. This book also includes the short story “Violet in Bloom,” which is about their mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Other Bridgerton Books

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here are the other books which include notable Bridgerton characters.

The Wit And Wisdom Of Bridgerton

A collection where each chapter focuses on a different Bridgerton character and what they’ve said throughout the main series about topics like love and family, and also includes what other characters have said about them to give fans a complete perspective on their personalities. It also includes new commentary from Lady Whistledown in each chapter.

The Bridgerton Novellas

Speaking of Lady Whistledown, if you need more stories ripped right from her gossip paper, you can get them in the anthology novellas, The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown and Lady Whistledown Strikes Back. Each one includes four new romance stories, with Quinn, Suzanne Enoch, Karen Hawkins, and Mia Ryan all penning one tale per novella.

Miss Butterworth And The Mad Baron

This graphic novel (illustrated by Quinn’s late sister, Violet Charles ) offers fans the full story of the titular book-within-a-book characters, who were first introduced in It’s In His Kiss.