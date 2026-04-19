Did Elle Fanning Use A Body Double For Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Nude Scenes? She Opens Up

Actors have become increasingly candid about nudity on screen. Jennifer Lawrence was open about her decision to do a hilarious naked scene in No Hard Feelings, and Emma Stone was candid when talking about the nudity in Poor Things. Now, Elle Fanning is getting real about whether she used a body double for her new Apple TV show, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (a book-to-screen adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's 2024 novel of the same name). Fanning also shared her take on how nudity is presented on camera in general.

Does Elle Fanning Perform Nude Scenes Herself In Margo's Got Money Problems?

In the new show, Fanning’s character, Margo starts facing financial hardship when she becomes a new mom. She turns to making a page on OnlyFans, where she posts sexy content online that people pay to see. Fanning ultimately did not use a body double for the show, and she spoke about that choice with People. As the Oscar nominee explained, she knew that it would likely require nudity on her part even before she signed on. As for why that didn't bother her, she said:

I feel like I kind of broke that down in The Great. I was like, 'I've kind of already done this,

A period comedy from Hulu, The Great sees Fanning perform a lot of sex scenes that require nudity. So, because Fanning did that show, filming Margo’s Got Money Troubles was seemingly a piece of cake and, to that point, the leading lady Fanning said she wasn’t exactly “modest” about that in general. So kudos to her for performing those scenes herself and owning them!

Elle Fanning Discusses The Creative Team's Approach To Nudity (And How Some Prosthetics Were Involved)

Even though nudity was something Elle Fanning was comfortable with generally for Margo's, she also explained that it was still a topic she often talked about with series creator David E. Kelley. Fanning said she was ultimately "really proud of how the nudity is depicted on the show" and explained why it held such a deep meaning for this particular story:

A lot of it is actually just having to do with the necessities of motherhood, the need to feed your child and breastfeed. And then that's kind of juxtaposed, later, when Margo's doing her OnlyFans. But I think it's a nice commentary of how her relationship to her body changes.

It's easy to get the feeling that is a multidimensional character piece, with a lot of artistic merit and big ideas at the center. When a character has this much depth, it can be a treat for an actor, and it gives them a lot to play with. Sure, there is nudity, but the nude content is a part of a larger conversation and is integral to the character in this case. Having an actress that is not only comfortable and experienced with on screen nudity, but also has the acting chops to play such a multifaceted character, is why Fanning is perfect for the role.

While Fanning committed to the physicality of her role, she did have a bit of assistance with those nude scenes. She also explained how and why prosthetics needed to be utilized at times:

A lot of the time, I did have prosthetics to make [my boobs] look like breastfeeding boobs and milk that would squirt out this contraption that they had. So I would be in the trailer and they'd put them on, and then I would feel like, 'OK, I'm just going to walk out.' And I'm like, 'Wait a second, I can't walk out. This isn't a shirt.'

While many actors still decide not to do nudity, the ones that do, including Elle Fanning, seem to be approaching these moments with intention, using them to deepen character rather than simply provoke a reaction.

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In Margo’s, that mindset seems to pay off and is used to deepen an already complex character with visual motifs as well as depicting what she decides to do for a living in an honest way. On that note, the reviews for Margo’s Got Money Troubles are excellent, and I personally can’t wait to see Fanning’s performance evolve as her character does.

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Check out Elle Fanning in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which is currently streaming with an Apple TV subscription. And, for more information on other exciting titles heading to the small screen very soon, make sure to consult the 2026 TV schedule.