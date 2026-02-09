Anyone Else Out There As Surprised And Enthralled By Violet's Bridgerton Season 4 Story As I Am?

Spoilers for Season 4 of Bridgerton are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription.

When the first part of Bridgerton’s fourth season came to a close, I was livid at Benedict over his offer. However, I was also thrilled, as the first episodes concluded on Netflix’s 2026 schedule, because I was so overjoyed for Violet. After episodes of pining and planning, she got her romantic evening with Lord Marcus Anderson. Now, we need to talk about why I was so surprisingly enthralled by the Bridgerton matriarch’s romance.

It’s So Wonderful To See The Bridgerton Matriarch Get Back Out There

Oftentimes, romances center around younger couples, and this book to screen adaptation does that, too. However, in Season 4, Violet gets to have her own love story, as she and Marcus start to explore their relationship.

I find this incredibly inspiring and powerful to see on screen. Violet has been through so much; she's raised eight kids, and she hasn’t been with anyone since her husband died. She’s older now and nervous about getting back out there. Seeing her go through those emotions is moving, and it’s great representation because older women often don’t get to be at the center of a story like this.

It’s Empowering To See Violet Ask For What She Wants

I think the thing that has really made me love Violet’s story the most is that she asked for it. She wanted to have a romance, and she pursued it. That’s something we can all learn from, honestly.

The moment when she asked Mrs. Wilson to help her figure out how to have “tea” was particularly delightful. However, it was also genuinely lovely to see Violet hatch a plan with the sole purpose of doing something for herself.

She deserves love and romance, just like her kids do. She deserves pleasure and intimacy, too. For years, she felt like she couldn’t do that, and it was amazing to see her accept what she wanted and go after it. Overall, it really was empowering to see her pursue this moment with Marcus.

Violet And Marcus Act Like Teenagers, And I Love It

On a lighter note, I’m obsessed with the fact that Violet and Marcus are acting like teenagers. Their stolen glances and tiny moments of intimacy before their “tea party” were adorable, and I love how they’d immediately jump away the second they thought someone saw them.

They’re giddy, and it’s infectious. While they’re both mature adults, exploring this relationship has clearly made them feel all those feels you get when you're young, confused, and, for lack of a better term, horny. And the ways they’re trying (and failing) to subtly express that in the show is amusing.

They also helped build up to that climactic moment in Episode 4, when they finally acted on those pent-up feelings. Ultimately, all these elements culminated into one surprising and enthralling story about Violet embracing romance again, and it’s been both empowering and entertaining to see.

So, when Part 2 of Bridgerton’s fourth season arrives on the 2026 TV schedule, I hope that as Benedict deals with his offer to Sophie and his search for The Lady in Silver, Violet continues down the path she’s on. She deserves love, pleasure, and fun, and I’m so happy she’s getting it.