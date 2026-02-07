Why Is Lady Danbury Still 'Faffing Around' With The Bridgertons' Romances? The Actress Shared Her Take

Across three and a half seasons, Bridgerton has found many ways to delight fans, and now those with a Netflix subscription have been able to enjoy the first part of Season 4, which delivers a brand new romance and some very different dynamics. One character who, seemingly, will always be invested in the love lives of the Bridgerton family is Lady Danbury, despite her seeing her friend’s son, Simon, happily married to Daphne by the end of Season 1. So, why is she still so involved in Bridgerton affairs? Her portrayer, Adjoa Andoh, shared her take on Danbury “faffing around” with their romances.

Why Adjoa Andoh Thinks Lady Danbury Is So Invested In The Bridgertons’ Romances

While Bridgerton fans all seem to be thrilled to watch Sophie and Benedict fall in love (despite his dunderheaded offer to her) in this Cinderella-like story, get to know wonderful new characters, and yes, even obsess over episodes enough that we spot mistakes, there’s no denying the appeal of the OG Bridgerton cast. Adjoa Andoh has been there all the while as the nearly unflappable, strong, and strategic Lady Agatha Danbury, helping to make matches that thrill the ton, Queen Charlotte and the Bridgerton family.

However, she definitely seems to have way more of a vested interest in Bridgerton romances, especially considering that her friendship with Violet is pretty new. When CinemaBlend’s Laura Hurley spoke with Andoh at SCAD TV Fest, though, she did have a very good reason for Agatha’s attention, and it stems back to what we saw on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. As she said:

For Danbury [on the prequel], you see her marriage, not her choice; you see the end of that marriage, you see her fall in love with Violet Bridgeton's father, a relationship that has no future, no possibility, but is sincere and true nonetheless. Because otherwise, why is Danbury faffing around with the Bridgerton family all the time? Why does she care about what happens to those kids?

Oh. My. GOD! She’s so right! I hadn’t even considered how it must have felt for Agatha (widowed from her gross, much older husband) and Violet’s (married) dad to have fallen for each other, and then for her to watch his daughter (who was likely around 13 or 14 at the time) grow up and have her own sprawling family. Though they acted on their feelings once, they quickly agreed to keep their distance.

That explains why Agatha and Violet weren’t closer friends before Daphne married Simon (who Danbury essentially raised after his mother died in childbirth), because she was never officially a friend of the family. It also explains why she continues to involve herself in their romantic lives. She continued:

Once you see that and you understand that that is her closest connection to somebody that she loved deeply and for the first time, and freely of her own choice, then you start to understand what that's about.

With Agatha preparing to leave London and head back to her home country of Sierra Leone, now all there is to wonder about is whether or not she will confess to Violet before leaving, or if Violet will reveal that she already knows, and I can’t wait to see what happens!