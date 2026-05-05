Sydney Sweeney Just Returned To Where Anyone But You Shot, And It’s Making Me Think About A Sequel

Sydney Sweeney has been a busy lady over the past several months. She hopped quickly from Christy promo into The Housemaid carpets at the tail end of last year. Then, came the debut of her new lingerie line , Euphoria Season 3 press, and now she’s jetsetted halfway around the world. She’s landed back in Sydney, Australia – “Sydney in Sydney” – the very place where she and Glen Powell revitalized an entire genre with one of the best rom-coms to date , Anyone But You.

The surprise box office hit did gangbusters upon its release back in 2023, but what it really cemented was both Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s ability to lead a movie. They can, and they have. Now, however, she’s set to star in Gundam, the live-action upcoming Netflix movie that is filming in Queensland, Australia. It’s based on the Japanese franchise that’s been around for a long time, and is being made by Legendary.

Netflix announced a couple of weeks ago that “production had mobilized” on the project, and Sweeney commemorated her arrival in Sydney with a fun post of the most iconic landmark, the Sydney Opera House.

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(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

She continued by showing off her AU views, and I have to say they are dreamy. Here's a look at her crib.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

And here's a look at how she seemingly spent her weekend.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

They are doing less to get my hyped about Gundam, however, and more to make me want an Anyone But You sequel.

Honestly, Sweeney and Glen Powell have both been asked about collaborating with one another again, and they’ve talked about the potential to do a different rom-com, but they've also been coy about a sequel. I'm still hoping there's a storyline where they could split up and meet up again years later or another couple could go through something similar and they are the side characters. I dunno, my brain is spinning. I just enjoy Anyone But You so much, and before I realized this was Gundam-related, my brain went full into “what if” mode.

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Gundam does sound cool. The long-gestating project is about rival pilots in a space war. It stars Sweeney, Noah Centineo and Jackson White. It’s like a military science fiction movie, but it sounds like there may also be a star-crossed romance. This has been a trendy plotline with romantasy fans lately, as books like Silver Elite and more sort of dive into military sci-fi plots. So, it’s on trend, and I’m interested to see how it plays out.

At the end of the day, no matter the reason Ms. Sweeney is back in Sydney, I’m glad she got the chance to putz around and go back to a place that was clearly a career-defining moment for her. Now, once Gundam is done, maybe we can think about Anyone But You round 2.