That Time Anne Hathaway's Fave Devil Wears Prada 2 Look Got Cut: 'Maybe It Was Good That The Paparazzi Were There.'

For a movie franchise built around fashion, there are obviously a ton of incredible looks in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but not all of them could make the final cut. Scenes come and go in editing all the time, but when the scene takes your favorite outfit with it, as it did for the 2026 movie calendar release’s star Anne Hathaway, it's a tiny couture tragedy. The actress shared how her favorite Prada look was cut, but luckily survived after paparazzi captured it during filming.

While speaking with People at the film’s European premiere in London on April 22, Hathaway revealed that her favorite look from the long-awaited sequel did not survive the final edit. According to her, the missing look was “a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing,” which you can see for yourself below.

(Image credit: (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images))

Hathaway’s description of the outfit was both deeply specific and somehow not specific at all. Even she seemed to know it was a hard outfit to explain in normal human language. Trying to describe it, she said:

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I don’t know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much.

That description feels right for The Devil Wears Prada and its follow-up. Some outfits are dresses. Some are coats. Some are simply garments beyond human language. And though the actress said she told director David Frankel it was her favorite outfit, only for him to call her before she had seen the movie and break the news, with a simple “It’s gone.” Hathaway had a pretty perfect response:

Well, maybe it was good that the paparazzi were there.

The outfit may not have made the final movie, but it was hardly lost to history, as you can see above. Hathaway was photographed wearing the Phoebe Philo look while filming in New York City in July 2025, meaning fans still got to see Andy Sachs take it for a spin. The ensemble includes a white T-shirt with a flowing train, white cropped pants, matching white pointy-toe shoes, black sunglasses, a black shoulder bag and a chunky necklace. In the age of set photo leaks, does any major Devil Wears Prada outfit ever really disappear?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The sequel finds Andy in a much different place than she was in the 2006 original, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks up with the character as an award-winning investigative journalist in New York. After her newsroom is abruptly laid off, she ends up back in Miranda Priestly’s orbit at Runway magazine. Anne Hathaway told the outlets that both she and Andy have changed in similar ways since the first film. She shared:

I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that.

Andy’s clothes in the first movie helped tell the story of a young woman trying to survive in a world she didn’t yet fully understand. In the sequel, the clothes seem to belong to someone who knows exactly who she is, even when the movie edit has other plans.

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So yes, the Ella Enchanted actress’ favorite Devil Wears Prada 2 look didn’t make it to theaters. But thanks to the paparazzi, fans still got to see the outfit. Somewhere, Miranda Priestly, like the best female villains in movie history, is probably pretending not to care.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing in theaters and has been enjoying plenty of positive critical attention, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. And if you’ve already seen it, you can check out our spoiler-filled breakdown and opinions on the flick.