Bridgerton's Sophie Actress Got Real About Why Sex Scenes Are About More Than Sex

It’s no secret that Bridgerton has some of the steamiest sex scenes on Netflix. The scandalous nature of the show taking place in Regency-era high society adds another layer to it as well, and the most recent season did not disappoint. In the book-to-screen adaptation of Julia Quinn's novel that's like a Cinderella story, second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) can’t stay away from maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and things get hot and heavy in many stolen moments throughout the season. However, there’s a lot more than lust between Sophie and Mr. Bridgerton, and Ha got real about why spicy Bridgerton scenes are about more than just sex.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton had some ups and downs with the death of Francesca’s husband, John Stirling , but the season’s saving grace was the chemistry between Sophie and Benedict. Yes, Ha and Thompson are extremely attractive, but they also have a natural banter and romantic tension that made moments like the staircase scene in Episode 4 all the more satisfying.

Ha explained to E! News why sex scenes in Bridgerton are about more than just the physical, intimate act, and how it benefits the overall story:

I do think that with those scenes, it is just an extension of an emotion, and it's there because it has to be, not because we're just doing a steamy scene for a steamy scene's sake.

For the most part, Bridgerton does a good job showing sex with purpose , as much as for pleasure, and I especially found this to be true with Benedict and Sophie’s story. Season 4 is potentially the most cinematic Bridgeton love story yet. The two leads meeting under unlikely circumstances, facing trials together, and actually getting to know one another in Season 4, Part 1, leads to a level of tension and yearning I haven’t felt in Bridgerton since Season 2.

Like Anthony and Kate, the built-up feelings between Benedict and Sophie are so overwhelming that when they do eventually have sex, it feels almost needed to accurately express how deeply they feel for one another. Sometimes words are not strong enough to convey one’s feelings, which is exactly what Ha is referring to when she says those steamy scenes are extensions of these overwhelming emotions.

I also applaud this season for what I believe is a realistic portrayal of intimacy in Bridgerton. No, I’m not talking about the highly-anticipated bathtub scene, which was apparently a slippery disaster to film, according to Ha . Right before that, though, I found the lead into that spicy scene to be very authentic.

It comes at a near pinnacle in the season (pun intended), just before the Bridgertons and Sophie plan to confront Lady Araminta Gun in efforts to free Sophie from criminal charges. Before they get undressed, Benedict and Sophie have a serious heart-to-heart, and he declares his love for her, while also apologizing for asking her to be his mistress. It’s a swoon-worthy scene that makes the following moments in the tub feel all the more sensual.

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Of course, a lot more than what we see in the final cut goes into filming smutty moments, and chemistry alone is not enough to make it feel authentic. Filming revealing sex scenes can be extremely difficult and awkward , so huge props go to the Bridgerton intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, who Luke Thompson credited with creating a comfortable work environment .

Thankfully, Talbot is clearly very good at her job. At the end of the day, Julia Quinn’s novels are a romance series, and it wouldn’t be Bridgerton without those sexy moments. I can’t wait to see what Season 5 has in store, now that it will officially be a queer love story between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.