Cape Fear Is 100% The Javier Bardem Role I've Been Waiting For Since No Country For Old Men

Earlier this week, the first trailer dropped for a new telling of the Cape Fear story. The series, available with an Apple TV subscription starting in June, stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady. Cady is the character who was first made famous by Robert Mitchum in the original book-to-screen adaptation of The Executioners in 1962, and by Robert De Niro in the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese. We’ve seen the first trailer and, frankly, it looks like everything I’ve wanted from Bardem since his breakout English-speaking role in No Country for Old Men.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Bardem Looks Scary In Cape Fear

All we’ve seen so far is one trailer from Cape Fear, but it wastes no time showing a side of Bardem that I absolutely love. He is scary. Like, really terrifying. There is a look in his eyes in multiple shots that is truly unhinged. Max Cady is one of the best villains in movie history, and both the previous versions are quite different from what we see from Bardem in this preview. The evolution of Cady from Mitchum to De Niro to Bardem is intense. They get more and more deranged from 1962 to 2026.

In the original, Mitchum is scary with his menacing presence alone. In the ‘91 version, De Niro is demented, but not completely frenzied. At least at first. Here, Bardem looks completely manic from the jump. There’s nothing subtle in the performance, at least judging from the trailer. This may be the most over-the-top scary Bardem has played, at least in the roles I’ve seen him in (and admittedly, I’ve not seen a lot of his work in his native Spain). This is what I want from Bardem!

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Bardem Knows How To Play Menacing And Scary

While No Country For Old Men wasn’t Bardem’s first role in an English-language film, that came in 2000’s Before Night Falls, it was what brought him to wide acclaim and recognition in the English-speaking world. He is excellent in Before Night Falls, by the way. It earned him an Academy Award nomination. He also plays a menacing psychopath in the best Bond film of the 21st Century (so far), Skyfall. Still, it was the psychotic assassin Anton Chigurh in No Country that I ranked at the top of Bardem performances.

I love Bardem in both of these roles, but, again, judging only from the trailer, he’s playing a different kind of scary here. He’s bonkers. He’s crazed. He’s off his rocker. There is nothing brooding about him, though, I’m sure in Cady’s more calculating moments, there will be some of that too. It’s something I’ve never seen before for Bardem, and I couldn’t be more excited. This isn’t the Max Cady who is loudly laughing in a movie theater, freaking everyone out. No, this is a wide-eyed crazy person coming right at you. Bring it on!

We still have a couple of months before Cape Fear hits the 2026 television schedule, but when it does, I’ll be watching it immediately.