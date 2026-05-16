A New Horror Show With An Excellent Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Impressing Fans (And That Includes Jonathan Bailey)

Horror fans have a lot to be excited about this summer. Aside from big movie releases like the latest Scary Movie and Insidious films, there's a lot of great scary TV content either available now or on the way. For instance, From is streaming now with an MGM+ subscription , and Cape Fear will also stream in early June on Apple TV. Right now, though, Apple has another, very different kind of horror show streaming that isn’t passing by the fans. And not only does it have the Rotten Tomatoes score to back that up but also the endorsement of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

The new Apple TV release in question is Widow's Bay, and it made its debut on the 2026 TV schedule back in April. I'm not sure if anyone thought this series (created by Katie Dippold) would strike a chord, but that's definitely seeming to be the case. Critics are calling the horror comedy series “unlike anything they have seen” on TV, and the show currently holds a strong Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 97%. As for the audience score, that sits at 92% and, based on some of these reactions from X, fans of the genre are delighted by this fresh offering:

[Widow's Bay] is definitely the most pleasant TV surprise thus far in 2026. Horror doesn't do well on streaming (though the show is often very funny )and Apple TV's audience is tiny to begin with. But Widow's Bay is is awesome through four episodes. - @Great_Katzby

The fourth episode of Widow’s Bay is easily one of the best of the year, seriously… funny, sad, and scary! I'm getting more and more fascinated by the series. - @seriadator

I watched the new episode of Widow's Bay on Apple TV, and I think it's incredible. I think this may already be one of the best shows of the year. - @MattAlbrecht10

Widow's Bay in the running for best thing in the television rotation right now. If you have Apple TV throw on episode 4 and jump right in. Go back to the pilot if you vibe with it. If you don't have Apple TV, I'm sure you can find it online. Amazing television. - @evanuisance

Check out Apple TV's Widow's Bay; it's an homage to the entire horror franchise with a good dose of humor. Imagine the mayor from Jaws at a Stephen King supernatural town in Maine. The first episode is a direct homage to John Carpenter's The Fog. If ur horror fan, this ur show. - @Stingray_travel

(Image credit: Netflix)

That fan love is even more stunning when considering that Jonathan Bailey is among those who love the show. He posted about it on his Instagram story, sharing the following:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Widow’s Bay stands apart from its peers by employing a new take on the horror genre, which is probably why fans and stars alike are tuning in. The show follows a mayor in a New England town who is trying to boost tourism while simultaneously dealing with signs that the town might be haunted. It’s a satire based on horror/mystery tropes that often center around spooky, east coast towns where unexplained oddities happen. This show focuses on the people who live in the town, giving it an office comedy feel, while also delivering scares viewers might expect from a Stephen King novel.

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The plot and the writing are clearly a big part of the charm, but so are the cast and creative team. Widow’s Bay stars Matthew Rhys as the previously mentioned mayor. Rhys is a talented actor, having won an Emmy for his work on The Americans and earned nominations for shows like Perry Mason and Girls. However, he also has incredible comedic timing, which makes the show so watchable.

The supporting cast is also stacked, with performances by Barry star Stephen Root, The Leftovers actor Kevin Carroll and TV staple Dale Dickey. Honestly, I’d also love to see someone like Jonathan Bailey added to the mix should the show continue. Bailey's no stranger when it comes to trippy and campy stories, and I could totally see him making a guest appearance as a traveler visiting the town.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

With such a talented group of people both in front of and behind the camera, it makes sense that Widow’s Bay is making this kind of a splash. It’s arguably hard to find a TV show so irreverent and well constructed, and I hope the show eventually lands a second-season renewal. Horror hounds can be hard to please but, if they're signing off on this comedic take on the genre, it's fair to assume it’s worth the watch.

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Check out Widow’s Bay with an Apple TV subscription now.