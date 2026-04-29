A New Horror Comedy Series Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes, And The Reviews Say It’s ‘Unlike Anything Else On TV’
These critics have me sold.
It’s still fairly early in the year, but already there have been plenty of shows to debut on the 2026 TV schedule — Wonder Man delighted even non-MCU fans, The Testaments filled the gap left by The Handmaid’s Tale, and Best Medicine has been a new favorite for some. However, the best may be yet to come, as Widow’s Bay has premiered — for those with Apple TV subscriptions — to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and critics are raving in their reviews about this unique horror comedy.
The series, which premieres April 29, revolves around Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), mayor of the titular New England island community, who wants to turn Widow’s Bay into a tourist destination. This, however, awakens an ancient evil, and according to the Widow’s Bay reviews, that manifests by way of murderous clowns, mysterious fogs, witches, sea hags and more. This unique premise has earned it a 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has Lacy Baugher of Den of Geek praising the way it blends laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine scares and a fair bit of gore. The critic says:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert agrees there’s nothing else like Widow’s Bay on television. He calls the Apple TV series “wonderfully demented,” and while not all of the show’s big swings are home runs, Tallerico says it’s so refreshing to see something that doesn’t confine itself to any one box, writing:Article continues below
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says in his review of Widow’s Bay that the series radiates confidence with sharp writing that can inject humor into even the grimmest situations, as the mayor’s determination chips away with each new nightmare he faces. That Katie Dippold (Parks and Recreation, The Heat) can make you laugh and gasp in the same episode is “proof of its excellence.” Schager says:
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Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it an A-, pointing out the talented directors Katie Dippold has gathered: Samuel Donovan (Severance), Andrew DeYoung (Friendship), Hiro Murai (Atlanta) and Ti West (the X trilogy). This talent with actors like Matthew Rhys and Stephen Root, combined with Dippold’s sharp writing make for a “genre-mashing” success. Gajjar continues:
Nicole Gallucci of Decider, who admits to not being a horror fan, still appreciates Widow Bay’s “masterful blend of nail-biting terror and deliciously dark humor,” particularly in the way Matthew Rhys is able to nail the spectrum of genres. Gallucci says:
These reviews of Widow’s Bay as well as that 100% Rotten Tomatoes score have me really pumped for a new series to watch on Apple TV. The first two offerings of the 10-episode season premiere Wednesday, April 29, with episodes dropping weekly after that.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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