Javier Bardem Oozes Charming Terror In First Cape Fear TV Show Trailer (That'll Have My Blood Pressure Up All Day)

Following in the footsteps of two all-timer Hollywood legends like Robert Mitchum and Robert De Niro would be intimidating for anyone, but taking on a role like stalker-rapist Max Cady already requires a certain amount of quasi-psycho chutzpah. And hot diggity danger, Javier Bardem is truly embodying beast mode in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV series that’ll be the first episodic adaptation of Cape Fear, backed by mega-producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The first trailer seen above is arguably one of the most tense and blood pressure-raising ways to start one’s day, or to end it, depending on when you’re watching. Cape Fear co-stars Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams as attorney Tom Bowden and Anna Bowden, respectively, the parents of Lily Collias’ Natalie and Joe Anders’ Zack. They’re your typical, everyday, affluent AF, Southern family….with some regrettable skeletons in their shared closet.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Enter one such intimidation-minded skeleton, the aforementioned Max Cady, who is newly released from prison and is seems pretty interested in seeking vengeance against those who put him away. It wasn’t exactly an open and shut case, with Tom and Anna responsible for obscuring evidence that likely would have led to Cady going free. Let it be a lesson that the worst people you can possibly try to legally screw over are the ones you already believe are capable of humanity’s worst crimes. I say, I say, are ya taking’ notes, Tom, my boy? (That’s my best Foghorn Leghorn impression.)

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It’s not a very complicated set-up, and the TV show looks like it’ll take full advantage of all the extra narrative time to really juice the hell out of Cady stalking and psychologically hounding the Bowden family. Javier Bardem really does look like a natural fit for the part, bringing all of the impulsive and intrusive terror of No Country for Old Men’s Anton Chigurh, but with the most charismatic and engaging personality attached. Not to mention the way his back tattoos seem to follow me no matter where I’m walking in the room.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Cape Fear was one of the best movies of the 1990s — despite not even being Scorsese’s top ‘90s film — so the idea to bring it back as a weekly series for the 2026 TV schedule takes a wild mind behind the scenes. Which makes it a perfect project for creator and showrunner Nick Antosca, whose A-tier anthology series Channel Zero remains my most treasured horror TV ever, and who’s also helped bring other classic characters like Hannibal Lecter and Chucky to the small screen.

Beyond the trio of huge stars fronting this series, the Cape Fear cast is as good as it gets. We have Silence of the Lambs great Ted Levine (who's also excellent in Netflix's Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen), a pair of Sons of Anarchy vets in CCH Pounder and Ron Perlman, The Wire great Jamie Hector, Daredevil: Born Again's Margarita Levieva, Paradise's Patrick Fischler and more.

June 5 is the big day when everyone with a Apple TV subscription can take part in sharing the Bowden family's ongoing dread, as Cape Fear will be dropping the first two episodes of its 10-ep season, with the first directed by The Intimidation Game's Morten Tyldum.