Scary Movie 6 Announced Its Popcorn Bucket, And This Has To Be A Joke, Right?

Scary Movie 6 is jumping in on the popular popcorn bucket trend ahead of its release, but the reveal is genuinely so wild, I feel convinced it has to be a joke. In a move that may even put Dune 2's unintentional sex toy bucket to shame, the horror parody dropped a bucket that resembles a bong.

It's totally on brand for Scary Movie to appeal to be the upcoming 2026 movie to stoner culture, and I have to say the butter in the dab rig is a nice touch. I'm just genuinely wondering if or how this will be sold in theaters, given that most places that sell these kinds of things do not allow anyone under the age of 18 into their establishment. Take a look below:

Speaking from a functionality point of view, this might be the worst popcorn bucket I've seen since the Shrek-themed outhouse. Beyond the fact it doesn't seem to hold a ton of popcorn, it doesn't seem as though the hole would be large enough to fit a hand going in to retrieve it.

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Then I have to wonder about the obvious function it can be used for, and if Paramount has thought this idea all the way through. Assuming that at least one person decides to use this for another intended purpose while watching their favorite stoner movie, is this thing safe to actually use in that manner? I'm sure the studio can waive all responsibility by explicitly telling people not to smoke out of it, and if it's made of plastic, I can't imagine it'd be healthy to do so anyway.

As of writing, we don't have a price on this popcorn bucket (which seems to have different varieties), nor do we know which theaters will be carrying it. Usually, the major chains have different designs for buckets, so it's possible there will be alternate Scary Movie 6 buckets that parody Weapons, or my favorite unintentional horror-comedy, Ma.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

The Scary Movie franchise is streaming over on Paramount+ Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

This isn't the only tie-in Scary Movie 6 has with smoking, either. Pax is releasing some limited edition vapes, which also feels on brand for the horror parody franchise. I guess there are limited opportunities for these companies to tie in with movies, so smart to get in while the opportunity presents itself. It makes me think about the marketing of the original movie, and how all I can think about is the Ghostface mask with the tongue out being the only mainstay I remember. Could these bong popcorn buckets end up a mainstay in head shops for years to come? That'd be funny if so.

Scary Movie 6 comes out on June 5th, and I'm excited to see how the world reacts to it. It's been a long time since we've seen a parody movie with this much hype, so I hope it lives up to the hype.