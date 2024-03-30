Chance Perdomo, Star Of Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Dies At 27

Chance Perdomo, who memorably played Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff Gen V and Ambrose Spellman in the cast of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has died at the age of 27. Reports say the British actor’s death occurred on Friday following a motorcycle accident.

According to The Wrap , Perdomo was the only person who was harmed in the accident. On behalf of the his family, this statement was released:

His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

The producers of Gen V also reacted after the news broke. In their words:

We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.

Just last week, Chance Perdomo took to Instagram to say he was “back on the road” whilst also sharing a photo of a motorcycle (in the third slide):

Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California but grew up in Southampton, England, giving him both American and British citizenship. Per an interview with The Last Magazine , he was originally planning on going to law school, but once he found a community of actors, he decided to move to London and pursue acting.

His first acting credit was in the British series Hetty Feather back in 2017 just ahead of his break-out performance in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which he starred alongside Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto and Tati Gabrielle. The series brought a horror bent to the famed comic book character, with Perdomo playing a witty warlock who was the cousin of Shipka’s Sabrina.

Perdomo was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor in 2019 for his role in Killed By My Debt. The TV movie from BBC Three was based on the life of Jerome Rogers, a man who died by suicide at the age of 20 after accruing debts for traffic fines. Additionally, Perdomo was in all three After sequels in the role of Landon.

His most recent project was Gen V, a spinoff of Amazon’s The Boys, where he played Andre Anderson, a student with magnetic manipulation abilities. Gen V Season 2 was initially going to start filming this summer, but it's possible that the series might delay filming after this tragic development.

Perdomo’s final performance is likely a movie on the 2024 film schedule called Bad Man, which he wrapped production on back in January. The action comedy also stars Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle.

Here at CinemaBlend we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Chance Perdomo. May he rest in peace.