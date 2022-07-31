Gen V: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Boys Spinoff

Ah, superheroes. We live in a world that is dominated by superhero culture, whether that be the Marvel Cinematic Universe films or maybe even the superhero show, Invincible , but another series that has been taking over the world is The Boys, which just concluded Season 3. With that impressive showing of truly horrid supes came a spinoff, called The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Now, we’re getting a second spinoff - this time, taking us to the college years of superheroes.

That’s right, it’s officially been announced that the new The Boys spinoff will be called Gen V, and will also release on Amazon Prime Video. However, when is this new show going to come out? Who is going to be in it? What on earth is this going to be about? If you are like me and asking all those questions, here are six quick things we know about the upcoming spinoff that you should know, too.

Gen V Is Expected To Come Out Sometime In 2023

As of this writing, in July 2022, it’s been reported by Deadline that Gen V is expected to come out in 2023, so don’t expect it to be on any 2022 TV schedule . This isn’t surprising, considering The Boys Season 3 has only just come to a close, and The Boys Season 4 is expected to begin production soon.

However, that doesn’t mean that Gen V is going to be left out of the mix, so we’ll most likely be seeing this awesome spin-off sometime in the next year or so, as long as there are no production delays.

The Gen V Cast Includes Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, And Many Others

You might be wondering who exactly is going to star in this spinoff, but don’t worry, we have you covered there, too. As reported with the announcement of the spinoff, several stars have already been cast in lead roles.

One of the lead actresses will be Jaz Sinclair, most commonly known for her role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast as Roz, but has also appeared in movies such as Paper Towns and When the Bough Breaks.

Another big name that has been announced with the series is Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The young actor has starred in films such as Moxie, Grown Ups 2, Midnight Sun, and more - and it’s even funnier to hear about how his dad reacted to him starring in the show .

Other stars who have signed onto Gen V include Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Maddie Phillips, Marco Pigossi, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Already, there is a huge cast set, and I can’t wait to see who else they plan on bringing in.

Gen V Will Take Place Within The Boys Universe - At A Supes-Only College

If you’re a fan of college movies and academic-themed TV shows like I am, but with a twist of dark humor and a whole lot of gore, then boy is Gen V for you. This show is set to take place at the only college that is exclusive to young adult superheroes, which is, of course, run by Vought International.

The series, like its predecessor, The Boys, will be R-rated, and will follow the young supes as they compete for some of the best contracts in the city, almost in a “Hunger Games” kind of way, with all of the raunchiness and heart you can expect from this sort of series.

Already, it sounds like something up my alley, but The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, recently said that there’s also going to be crossover between both The Boys and Gen V (which was previously called Varsity) in the new series, as reported in an interview with Deadline :

There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Says Gen V Is Like “Euphoria Meets Superheroes”

Oh, you thought this show was going to be less dramatic than The Boys? Nah, you’re getting full drama. In an interview that Patrick Schwarzenegger did with the Just for Variety (opens in new tab) podcast, he said that Gen V is almost like a crossover between HBO’s hit teen drama , Euphoria, and superheroes:

This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy. It's kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes.

If you know about the drama of Euphoria, then you know that there’s going to be some serious moments in this show, but I’m also here for the comedy from superhero movies too, so if this is what Gen V is going to be like, sign me up.

Gen V Is Loosely Based On An Element Of The G-Men - A Parody Of The X-Men

If you were wondering where the idea of a supes-only college came from, the idea is actually loosely based on the G-Men - which is a parody of the classic X-Men characters from Marvel comics, featured in The Boys comics.

In an interview with The Wrap, Eric Kripke explained the origins of Gen V, and how it relates to the parodied superhero group in the comics:

I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience. And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to The Boys, where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction.

Eric Kripke, The Showrunner Of The Boys, Will Serve As Executive Producer

As stated with the initial announcement of Gen V, Eric Kripke is going to be serving as one of the show’s executive producers. While Kripke has since served as the showrunner for The Boys, he’s letting Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as the showrunners for Gen V.

However, Kripke isn’t alone in producing the series, as he’s joined by a variety of people, such as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and many more.

I don’t know about you, but I’m really excited for Gen V and all that it has to offer. But until it comes out, I suppose I’ll just re-watch The Boys for the umpteenth time - and wait patiently for this show to release on Amazon Prime.