The Boys Gen V Season 2: What We Know About The Prime Video Series

Are you in love with Gen V as much as I am? Because Season 2 is confirmed – and this is what we know so far about it.

Gen V finally premiered on Amazon Prime at the end of September 2023. It was announced a little while ago, and we kept updating our Gen V guide for months and months until the show finally dropped. Now everyone is enjoying the heck out of Gen V , from it's steady storyline to the superb acting to the connection to The Boys universe. People have loved the show so much that a Season 2 has already been ordered.

But what do we know about Gen V Season 2? When will it come out? What might it be about? Here is what we know so far about the next installment, as little information there is about it right now.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

At the time of writing this in October 2023, there is no set release date for Gen V Season 2, which isn't that much of a surprise. The series only just premiered, and when writing this guide, there are still episodes coming out. It would be pretty surprising if we already had a release date.

While the first season was a part of the 2023 TV schedule , the following season could end up appearing on the 2024 schedule or even the 2025. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike is still in full effect, it'll be some time before we end up seeing these actors come back to the small screen to continue the story – but at least we know that Season 2 is indeed coming.

Everyone Involved Is Excited To Come Back

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

While there has been no official announcement on who is going to be coming back for Season 2 of Gen V, the cast looked excited when the news came out.

Gen V Featured A Major The Boys Cameo, And Fans Have Thoughts (Image credit: Prime Video) If you love Gen V, we need to talk about that major cameo.

A post from the Gen V X (formerly Twitter) page it showed all the cast members that we love cheering for the news that Season 2 has been confirmed:

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97kOctober 19, 2023 See more

Another person who was excited about the news that Gen V is releasing another season was Eric Kripke, the co-developer of the series and the creator of The Boys universe as a whole. He posted to his own X page celebrating the news, saying that the new series was on its way:

I dunno what fucking sicko keeps a cat in a bag, but it’s out! #GenV #Season2 on its way!! And watch #SoldierBoy in tonight’s ep on @PrimeVideo! @genv @TheBoysTV @JensenAckles #TheBoys @SPTV https://t.co/dxOspLUYirOctober 19, 2023 See more

It'll be some time before we get actual casting news on who is going to come back and who isn't, but until then, we can enjoy all of these posts and get excited too.

The Gen V Finale Will Hand Off To The Boys Season 4 – And Then The Boys Will Hand Off To Season 2 Of Gen V

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Not much is known about Gen V Season 2 in terms of story, but what we do know is that the finale of The Boys Season 4 is going to tie into it.

In an interview that Kripke did with Entertainment Weekly in October 2023, he confirmed that the finale of Gen V's first season would tie into The Boys Season 4, which we have been waiting to view for over a year now. And that the the finale of The Boys Season 4 would directly tie into what Season 2 of Gen V would be about:

I don't think it's a spoiler to say that, by the end of season 1 of Gen V, there's a handoff to season 4 of The Boys. Then whenever we break season 4 of The Boys, there will be a handoff to the hopeful season 2 of Gen V.

This was reported before Gen V was given its second season, so now, it's even more set in the cards.

Sophomore Year Will Be “Wild”

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The only bit of news we have about the story – other than the handoff – is that the second season of Gen V will take place during the character's sophomore year and that it'll be good time.

In a joint statement released by Amazon Prime regarding the renewal, both Michele Fazekas and Eric Kripke said that the second season of the series would be "wild, with all the twists" and take place the next year of school:

We couldn't be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show.

I mean, it's not that surprising in a world where there's stuff such as the intense moments of "Herogasm" and so many other strange instances like oceanic beastiality happening. At this point, I expect to see some crazy stuff all the time. Gen V will be going down that same route. There were plenty of wild and WTF moments from the first three episodes.