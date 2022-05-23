Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Has Batman Gags, And DC Fans Are Obsessed

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers has arrived and, to put it mildly, it’s a blast. The breezy film not only revives two of Disney’s most beloved characters, but it also oozes action, humor and heart. What the movie also has is a cavalcade of pop culture references that are sure to delight viewers of all ages, whether they grew up in the heart of the ‘80s or in the 2010s. Something that likely caught audiences of all ages, though, were the A+ Batman gags. They’ve since been shared across social media, and DC fans seem obsessed.

Early on in Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, viewers catch a glimpse of a billboard for the movie Batman vs. E.T., a clear nod to Zack Snyder’s 2016 superhero flick, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, the gag goes a step further by later showing a portion of the faux film, which Dale is seen watching with his dog. And within the footage, one can see that this Dark Knight is meant to be Ben Affleck’s polarizing iteration of the character. Check out this Twitter post to get a glimpse of him:

Disney made the Ben Affleck's Batman Movie before WB holy shit 💀 pic.twitter.com/KkY3072Of8May 20, 2022

Voiced by Jorma Taccone, this version of the Caped Crusader is a spot-on imitation of the hero who has appeared in the DC Extended Universe over the past several years. And if you think the Bat’s encounter with Steven Spielberg’s beloved alien isn’t as compelling as his bout with the Man of Steel, you’d be wrong. As another user shared, the fictional battle ended in a (humorously) emotional way that even made Dale shed a tear:

How in the world did Zack Snyder's Batman end up in Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers? Amazing and thank you to whoever allowed this at Universal and WB. #rescuerangers pic.twitter.com/0XqRoAwY5CMay 20, 2022

Chip ‘N Dale actually has an interesting behind-the-scenes connection to Zack Snyder’s 2016 DC Comics adaptation, as the two productions share the same cinematographer in Larry Fong. Another fan made note of this while discussing a particular shot from Batman vs. E.T., which may excite fans of the famous Knightmare sequence :

Larry Fong was the cinematographer for chip n dale rescue rangers so this is TECHNICALLY the closest we'll get to an official look at Knightmare Batman re-using his BvS mech suit in live action pic.twitter.com/g024PDJCkyMay 20, 2022

Speaking of the fans, it seems the Disney movie’s spoof has caught the attention of some who’ve been leading the “Restore the SnyderVerse” campaign. One such person jokingly argued on Twitter that this latest parody is another reason why Zack Snyder’s original vision for the DCEU should be revisited:

Fans: #RestoreTheSnyderVerseWB: No. I don't think I will.Disney: Fine, I'll do it myself.Even Disney can see that it should be restored 🤣🤣🤣May 20, 2022

There’s no telling whether that’ll actually come to fruition, but what’s clear right now is that audiences and critics are enjoying Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers . CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes, in his review, praised the movie for turning a Disney classic into a cool crime caper . All in all, the film delivered on the wacky weirdness that was teased in the trailer . Another user lauded the feature in their own reaction while also revealing their desire for Batman vs. E.T. to become a reality:

The new Chip 'N Dale #RescueRangers was such a fun movie! It had heart, comedy, and it was actually entertaining! Also the amount of Easter eggs, cameos, & references in the film was nuts! Can we actually get a Batman Vs ET movie now? 😂 pic.twitter.com/V9UiAYDphBMay 22, 2022

I honestly have to admit that anything seems possible in this ever-changing Hollywood landscape at this point. And honestly, who wouldn’t at least be curious to see what a battle between the Dark Knight and the extraterrestrial would look like? Color me intrigued but, like most of the aforementioned DC fans, I’m content with the mere gags presented here.