Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reviews Have Arrived, Read What Critics Are Saying About The Disney+ Reboot
By Heidi Venable published
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunks.
Your favorite animated chipmunks are back, with the Disney+ reboot of the popular ‘90s series Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. This time, however, it’s not a series, but instead it's a movie that will reunite the titular rodents with their old gang to save a friend. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the live action/animated film ahead of its May 20 release to Disney+ subscribers. The trailer makes it look like viewers are in for some wacky, meta weirdness, but what are the reviews saying?
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as the titular duo, with The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directing. Along with as the Saturday Night Live vets in the leading roles, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers boasts an impressive cast, with names including Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogan and J.K. Simmons, just to name a few. Let’s take a look at what the reviews are saying about the Disney+ reboot, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers.
Our own Mike Reyes rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying it pushes its PG rating to the limit and gives a nod to the nostalgic ‘90s vibe while still remaining firmly in the present day. It’s a reboot that mocks reboots, and it gets it right:
Petrana Radulovic of Polygon says in a reboot-weary world, this movie is a refreshing antidote. The jokes are witty, the nostalgia is fun, and the movie finds a good balance in being sweet but not saccharine and sharp but not mean-spirited:
While many critics seem to think the Disney+ original will appeal to both children and their parents, the AV Club’s Courtney Howard thinks it misses the mark on both ends and grades it a C-, predicting that this movie will fade from our memories like the series of 30-plus years ago did:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge agrees with the above review, saying the movie feels like it isn’t sure what it wants to be. The meta humor falls flat for this critic, and instead of coming off as self-deprecating humor, it just serves as a reminder of Disney’s behemoth power, likely looking for crossover opportunities:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers a B, saying it’s more clever than outright funny, but a welcome reminder that reboot culture can still bring fresh ideas to the table. This review warns that adults may be more into this than the little ones, though:
The critics presented a couple of different angles that audiences might see this movie from, and if it sounds like something you and your family might enjoy – and you don’t have to wait long or go far to give it a watch. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres Friday, May 20, on Disney+. While you can enjoy this and other Disney+ movies from your own living room, be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.