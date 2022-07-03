Chris Pratt Reveals How His New Military Show The Terminal List Avoided Hollywood BS.
By Mack Rawden published
Here's how they made sure it passed the sniff test.
Hollywood has a long and storied history of turning action movie characters into pop culture icons, but that doesn’t mean movie studios and production houses are necessarily great with realistic action. In fact, sometimes the end results are downright ridiculous. Chris Pratt was determined to present a more realistic and grounded version with his new series The Terminal List. In fact, everyone involved was so committed to realism that their collective mantra was “No Hollywood Bullshit.”
The Terminal List debuted this weekend on Amazon Prime, perfectly timed for 4th Of July celebrations, and in the lead-up, Chris Pratt repeatedly talked about how real he wanted the show to feel. In an interview with TV Insider, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star told the outlet about the No Hollywood Bullshit mantra and referenced his collaborators who worked with him to ensure authenticity.
The author of the source material, Jack Carr, is a former Navy SEAL. Jared Shaw, who Pratt shadowed for his role in the terrific Zero Dark Thirty, acts in the show and has an extensive military background. Both in front of and behind the camera, Pratt reportedly made sure a lot of veterans were involved to lend authenticity to the project and make sure every scene passed the “sniff test.” Here’s a portion of his direct quote…
The Terminal List is an 8 episode series that follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece. After his Navy SEAL platoon is ambushed, he returns home and struggles to remember exactly what happened and what role he may or may not have played in it. His ensuing investigation leads to more questions, and he begins to fear for the safety of himself and his family.
In addition to Chris Pratt, The Terminal List features Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Pratt’s real life brother in law Patrick Schwarzenegger. The last of those stars is fired up about all the military connections too. He dropped a combination 4th of July and celebration post of The Terminal List on his Instagram. You can check it out below…
A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
All 8 episodes of The Terminal List are currently available on Amazon Prime to binge watch the whole thing. Early reviews from critics haven’t been the strongest, but the early response from fans has been much more positive.
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, the NBA and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.