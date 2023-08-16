Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna Had An Adorable Reid-union With Matthew Grey Gubler, And JJ Would Totally Approve

Even though audiences probably wouldn’t yet be in the thick of anticipating Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution , the ongoing WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike will likely delay the new episodes past whatever point they would premiere. So thank heavens for Joe Mantegna ’s keen instincts, as he knew just how to send fans through the emotional gamut: with an adorbs picture from his IRL dinner date with former co-star Matthew Gray Gubler . Pretty sure both AJ Cook and her character JJ would give this duo a seal of approval.

I feel safe in assuming Mantegna had a more entertaining Tuesday night than I had, as he took to social media with photographic evidence of his good time grubbing with Gubler. (Which should probably be a YouTube channel at this point.) Check out the post below, with a caption that’s sweet enough to stir into a post-dinner coffee.

Had dinner with the guy who’s like a son to me. @GUBLERNATION #CriminalMinds #cbs #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/JnZBZ4qUsaAugust 16, 2023 See more

Cue the first set of AWWs for the Simpsons vet saying that Gubler is “like a son” to him, because that’s just too cute. And then the second and third sets of AWWs are for the two cheeseballs themselves, as they look only too pleased to be back in each other’s company.

Mantegna, predictably enough, is donning his usual form of “casual” wear — a suit without a tie — while Gubler appears as if he just stepped off of the cover of a book about relaxing beach vacations. To that end, the younger actor is gearing up for the release of his latest youth-geared book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand, which will be published by Amulet Books on September 26. But the only green things here are all the envious fans who would love to be part of such a loving hug.

Fans haven’t seen Gubler’s Criminal Minds genius Spencer Reid since the O.G. crime drama wrapped up its 15-season run on CBS in early 2020. The actor was one of a few key leads who didn’t return to the BAU for Paramount+’s Evolution follow-up, despite fans clamoring for the agent/doctor to grace the offices with his presence in the first season.

To date, no proof has turned up pointing to Matthew Gray Gubler stepping back into the role of Spencer Reid and wooing JJ away from her hubby. However, showrunner Erica Messer shared some thoughts about his and Daniel Henney’s absences, offering up a sliver of hope that they might return for a future season if schedules allow for it. She didn't say anything about Reid and JJ hooking up, but that TV dream is never coming off of the back burner.

While Joe Mantegna doesn't have a children's book hitting stores soon, he's been promoting something a bit more on the 21-and-older side of things. The David Rossi portrayer took part in a meet-&-greet with fans while signing ultra premium bottles of Señor Rio Tequila, as he's the brand's co-owner alongside its co-founder Debbie Gach.

On my way to @TotalWine 501 N Stephanie St. Henderson to sign @senorrio tequila bottles. Be there at 3pm today. pic.twitter.com/1bBkli50ZdAugust 13, 2023 See more

Hopefully by the time Criminal Minds: Evolution returns for Season 2, Matthew Gray Gubler will be involved, even if it's kept a total secret ahead of time. Until then, nab a bottle of Señor Rio and a Paramount+ subscription while streaming all 16 combined seasons of Criminal Minds and Evolution.