That Time A Supernatural Guest Star’s Mom Humorously Flirted With Jensen Ackles On Set

By the time Supernatural wrapped its 15-season run, The CW series had amassed an impressive lineup of guest stars, leading to pretty great moments both life-changing and storyline-changing. Guest-starring on SPN often means having a scene or two with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, which was definintely a boon for the mother of guest actor Aimee Garcia, who recalled her mom fliring with Ackles with a hilarious story.

Garcia is best known for her role on Lucifer and can currently be seen starring on Criminal Minds: Evolution (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), but guest-starred on Supernatural back in 2008. She appeared as a secretary at a police station in Season 3 Episode 12, “Jus in Bello,” and despite it filming nearly 20 years ago, she still remembers it like it was yesterday. Speaking with TV Insider, the actress recalled her parents visiting the set and nd her mom shamelessly flirting with Ackles. (Not that I blame her). According to Garcia:

I had the best time with those guys. My parents came on set, and I do remember my mom flirting with Jensen shamelessly in front of my father, and she’s like — She’s Mexican, so English is her second language. She’s like, ‘Oh, Jensen, you are chewing gum before they start the scene. And then they call action. And then where does the gum go? I [don’t] see it while you shoot the scene.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, you cannot flirt with Jensen!'

I don’t know which is better: The fact that Garcia’s mother flirted with Ackles in the first place, or that she did it in full view of her husband and daughter. Not even moms are able to resist the Ackles charm, and it is pretty funny to learn how this went down.

Luckily, the flirting didn’t do any harm, and now Garcia has a funny story to tell for years to come. It just makes me wonder if Ackles remembers that, although there’s a more-than-good chance that Garcia’s mother was not the first or last parent to shamelessly flirt with him on set.

Meanwhile, even after all these years, Jensen Ackles is still keeping people on their toes. With his upcoming Prime Video series Countdown coming out later this month, fans have been thirsting quite a lot over his new role. The Supernatural family was bringing the heat with the comments about how good he looks, and even compared his new character to Dean Winchester. It’s clear that no one can resist him.

Supernatural and Countdown are not the only places that fans are able to see Ackles. The actor will soon be appearing in the fifth and final season of The Boys, reprising his role as Soldier Boy. He will also be playing Soldier Boy in the new prequel series, Vought Rising. Ackles has been guest starring on Tracker as well, appearing as Russell Shaw, the brother of Justin Hartley’s Colter. Since Season 3 of the CBS drama has been ordered, it’s possible that Russell will return, assuming Ackles’ busy schedule gives him time.

Even though fans won’t see Aimee Garcia’s mom shamelessly flirting with Ackles, they can always watch her episode and all 15 seasons of Supernatural with a Netflix subscription. It does make you look at the episode differently, knowing what was happening behind the scenes.