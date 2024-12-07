The First Trailer For The Gorge Has Me All In For Anya Taylor-Joy And Miles Teller’s Surprisingly Romantic Thriller About The Gates Of Hell

With December in full swing, it’s time to start taking a peek at upcoming 2025 movie schedule , and we’ve just been given a first look at an especially exciting thriller coming to those with an Apple TV+ subscription this Valentine’s Day. The first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s The Gorge is here and, while it's a V-Day release, I'm so pleasantly surprised by how romantic Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller's film about the gates of hell looks. With that, I'm all in for this one!

The trailer (above) was just revealed amid Brazil Comic-Con by Anya Taylor-Joy ( our favorite modern horror queen ) and Miles Teller. Taylor-Joy sports black hair and an accent while playing Drasa, a highly-trained operative who is stationed at an ominous guard tower that apparently guards the gorge, or gates of Hell. Meanwhile, Teller -- who signed up for the movie back in 2022 -- plays Levi, who's on the other side of the gorge and on guard as well. Fans may also be delighted to see Sigourney Weaver in the trailer, too, as the long-beloved genre veteran plays the official who recruits Levi for his task.

It's established that Levi is stationed there for an entire year without the ability to call or communicate with the outside world. He’s also “strictly forbidden” to communicate with Drasa, on the other side, as he’s tasked with making sure nothing comes out of the gorge, which is described as the “door to hell.” But, as time passes for the lonely operatives, they start to reach out to each other and forge some sort of bond.

One scene from the trailer sees the characters communicating using signs with messages on them, and it actually reminds me of one of Taylor Swift’s best music videos , “You Belong With Me”! However, when Teller’s character tries to zipline to the other side, perhaps to finally rendezvous with Taylor-Joy’s character, he falls directly into the gorge, and she goes after him. Based on this footage, it seems fans are in for a creepy, horror-filled thriller with a lot of romantic tension, and I'm so eager to see how it all plays out.

This forthcoming release was written by The Tomorrow War’s Zach Dean, but I’m especially pumped due to the fact that it’s been helmed by Scott Derrickson. The filmmaker is best known for directing movies like The Black Phone, Doctor Strange and one of the best horror movies of all time , 2012’s Sinister. Derrickson’s passion for horror and unique direction always feel refreshing, so I'm very intrigued by how he'll balance the movie’s romance with his love for scares and suspense.

Both Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy have been booking and busy as of late, and it’s exciting to see them placed together in one movie. Taylor-Joy is coming off a year that saw her headline the critically acclaimed Furiosa. Looking ahead, Teller has the Michael Jackson biopic , in which he'll play lawyer John Branca.

Ahead of that, though, I'm just excited to see what the two actors bring to The Gorge after seeing this first trailer. If you're feeling the same way, grab an Apple TV+ membership so you'll be able to stream it when it debuts on February 14.