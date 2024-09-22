Critics Have Seen Apartment 7A, And There’s One Performance In The Rosemary’s Baby Prequel They Can’t Stop Talking About
Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally star.
There are several upcoming horror movies to keep us on the edge of our seats through the spooky season, but not all of them require a trip to the theater. Julia Garner is set to star in Apartment 7A, a prequel to one of the best horror movies of all time — 1968’s Rosemary’s Baby. The movie hits the 2024 movie calendar on September 27 and will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Critics, however, got the opportunity to screen it early and, while their opinions are mixed on the movie overall, they are lauding Dianne Wiest’s performance.
Julia Garner plays Terry Gionoffrio, a side character from Roman Polanski’s original. Apartment 7A takes place one year before the events of Rosemary’s Baby, as Terry, a dancer, is injured on stage and afterward has the opportunity to move into a luxury Bramford apartment with an older couple. Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally play Minnie and Roman Castevet, and those names might also be familiar to those who have partaken in the classic. Let’s see what critics are saying.
Siddhant Adlakha of Variety finds the movie overall entertaining, though sometimes torn between its pre-ordained tragedy and the flourishes it wants to bring to the universe. Either way, the flick has a card up its sleeve, the critic writes:
Maggie Boccella of Collider is one of many to point out the carbon copy plot between Rosemary’s Baby and this prequel. Boccella calls Dianne Wiest “the only actively enjoyable” aspect of the film. In the critic’s words:
James Mottram of GamesRadar rates it 3 out of 5 stars, saying Apartment 7A recaptures the atmosphere of the 1968 classic if not its originality. Mottram continues:
Sayantan Gayen of CBR gives it a 7 out of 10, saying that the movie gives Terry a depth and personality that Mia Farrow’s Rosemary didn’t have. Despite its lack of originality, Apartment 7A boasts strong performances by Julia Garner and especially Dianne Wiest. More from the critic:
JP Nunez of 25 Years Later says Apartment 7A eventually starts to feel more like a remake than a prequel, but director Natalie Erika James is up to the task and delivers a movie that’s worth the watch. Like the above critics, Nunez praises Dianne Wiest as the scene-stealer between both actresses’ great performances, writing:
If this sounds like a movie you want to throw on from the comfort of your own home, Apartment 7A will be available to stream on Paramount+ — one of the best streaming services — on Friday, September 27. In the meantime, if you want to refresh yourself on the happenings of this world, Rosemary’s Baby can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription.
