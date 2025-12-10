Dallas Goldtooth Shares The Meaningful Way He Helped Native Actors On The Set Of The Last Frontier
He's always looking out!
Reservation Dogs writer and actor Dallas Goldtooth knows what it feels like to work your way up in Hollywood. His career has gained momentum over the past few years with roles in major projects like Fallout, Dexter and Ghosts, but he still remembers what it was like to be a background actor, just hoping to get some fleeting screentime. So, on the set of The Last Frontier, he found a unique way to help some Native background actors.
Goldtooth, who plays a Deputy US Marshal named Hutch on Last Frontier, which just finished its run on the 2025 TV schedule, worked with the assistant director on the series, and he asked if he would be okay with him having Native background actors as the secondary cops in scenes where he’s giving briefings or investigating. He got the thumbs up and was able to give a bunch of Native actors bits of screentime. Here’s how he explained it when we talked during a recent interview…
During our conversation, Goldtooth and I talked a lot about Native representation and how it’s not always about playing a character that loudly talks about being Native. A lot of his favorite roles from Native actors are roles that, in theory, could have gone to anyone and were played wonderfully by a Native actor who was cast in the role, such as Graham Greene in the extremely fun Die Hard With A Vengeance.
As for The Last Frontier, it just aired the tenth and final episode of its first season, and you can stream it all with an Apple TV+ subscription. The story follows the aftermath of a crash involving a prisoner transport plane in remote Alaska. A team of US Marshals led by Jason Clarke must hunt them down, but it becomes complicated when the CIA gets involved upon realizing one of their assets escaped and may have actually caused the crash.
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
To watch shows like The Last Frontier, Severance, Presumed Innocent, and more, Apple TV+ is where it's all at.
Offer available globally, prices vary.
The show picked up a lot of fans along the way, but its middling reviews make it unclear whether it’ll get renewed and hit the Apple TV schedule for a second season. The streamer tends to give a lot of shows time to grow and find an audience, but it’s unclear if this one will get as much rope since the reviews were only middling.
If you’re into high-intensity action and/ or manhunt style cop shows, this one will likely be a good fit for you.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.