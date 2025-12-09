One Big Pro To Bringing Brandon Sklenar Back Into The Yellowstone Universe, According To Sklenar Himself

The next chapter of the Dutton family saga will play out during the 2026 TV schedule when Luke Grimes’ Kayce heads up his own spinoff (possibly without Monica) in CBS’ Y: Marshals, with Rip and Beth’s spinoff also coming down the pipeline at some point. One previously announced spinoff we haven’t heard much about since the initial announcement in Nov. 2024, however, is the third prequel 1944.

Of course, the lack of details really just means that anything can feasibly happen with it at this point, so until proven otherwise, fans like me can assume with hope that Brendan Sklenar’s surviving ancestor Spencer Dutton will be one of the leads keeping the ranch afloat during whatever turmoil shakes things up in 1944. The actor stopped by NBC’s TODAY to promote his new movie The Housemaid, and was asked if fans can expect to see his return, which sparked a mirthful answer:

Yeah, it would be great. It would be great. [Laughs.] It’d be pretty cool to see me with some extra crows' feet, and some frosted tips. Some silver-fox tips. Yeah, I’d love to do it. Age me up a little bit.

At a time where part of Hollywood is transfixed on digital de-aging, both for and against, it's almost quaint to think about Sklenar aging upwards through the use of practical hair and makeup wizardry. It does sincerely sound like a splendid idea, though. (Check out what we got from the cast about potentially jumping to the future for 1944.)

Sklenar is quickly becoming one of the go-to leading men, spinning his 1923 success into roles opposite Blake Lively in 2024's It Ends with Us, and in a trio of 2025 movies: the tech thriller Drop, the Packers-centric drama Green and Gold, and Paul Feig's upcoming book-to-screen adaptation for The Housemaid.

Keeping the Yellowstone connections going, though, is another one of Sklenar's upcoming projects, the action-thriller F.A.S.T., which was written by Taylor Sheridan and co-stars Jason Clarke and Sam Claflin. Sklenar couldn't divulge any narrative details about it, but did say fans can expect a stunt-heavy feature. In his words:

Yeah it was a film for Warner Bros that Taylor wrote, with the working title F.A.S.T. He wrote it and produced it for Warner Bros. And again, I can't say much about it. I did a lot of stunts. I have an amazing stunt double, Jake Dashnaw, who's been with me since 1923, and he did the stuff I wasn't allowed to do. But I like to do 'em. I got to go up in a Black Hawk helicopter.

I'm already sold, and I'm doubly sold on that seemingly being the only major project announced for the actor's upcoming slate. Which would then seemingly leave him open for more Spencer Dutton performances, right?

The F.A.S.T. script landing at Warner Bros. and not Paramount is reportedly tied into Sheridan's shifting to NBCUniversal for his next development deal. At this point, Paramount reportedly has control of whatever projects Sheridan conceived of there, presumably including 1944. So is the reason we haven't heard anything about it because he's no longer interested in expanding that story with that studio?

The only person who can answer that at this point is Taylor Sheridan, and he doesn't seem to be spreading the word at the moment. So hopefully by the time The Housemaid is out and is Sklenar is being interviewed about all the millions it made, he'll have a more conclusive update about his Dutton character's future.